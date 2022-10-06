ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In first debate, Susan Wild, Lisa Scheller trade attacks on abortion, inflation before ‘lively’ audience

By Lindsay Weber The Morning Call
 5 days ago
Lisa Scheller, left, business owner and Republican candidate for the Lehigh Valley's 7th Congressional District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild talk during a break in their debate Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. (Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call)

The first debate between congressional candidates Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller saw them trade attacks in front of a lively, unruly audience that sometimes drowned out the candidates.

The race for the bellwether 7th Congressional District seat could swing party control of the House of Representatives.

Wild, an incumbent Democrat who’s held the position since 2018, is facing a challenge from Scheller, chair and president of Silberline Manufacturing in Tamaqua. The race is expected to be extremely competitive, with election forecaster FiveThirtyEight rating it a toss-up. It’s a rematch of the 2020 congressional race that Wild won by about 14,000 votes, though the district’s boundary lines shifted this year to include the more conservative Carbon County.

Hosted by Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Tony Iannelli, members of the audience were encouraged to cheer for their preferred candidate, but Iannelli frequently had to step in to settle the packed crowd. Supporters of both candidates were vocal, but Wild’s supporters outnumbered Scheller’s at the debate, which was held at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

Here are some of the top issues candidates touched upon in the debate, which will air on WFMZ-TV channel 69 in two parts: the first half will broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Monday and the second will air at the same time Oct. 17.

China

Scheller defended Silberline from allegations that her company shipped jobs to China. Wild, both in ads and at the debate, accused Scheller of outsourcing jobs by closing two factories in the U.S. and opening at least two in China.

Wild called Scheller’s business involvement in China a “walking conflict of interest.”

“There is one job at Silberline Manufacturing that is safe, and that is Lisa Scheller’s job,” she said.

Scheller accused Wild of lying. She maintained she has never shipped jobs to China and said she recently invested $20 million for a new Pennsylvania factory.

[ Ad watch: Susan Wild ad attacks Lisa Scheller’s company record and her salary. Are the claims true? ]

An apparent gaffe from Scheller while she responded to a question on energy policy from Iannelli riled up Wild’s supporters in the audience.

“Americans want to succeed, we want to improve our relationship with China,” Scheller said before being drowned out by hecklers.

Scheller corrected course and added that she meant to say “we want to improve our relationship with the environment.” She apologized, and called the slip-up a “terrible gaffe.”

“China is our adversary and I will stand up to China,” she said.

Abortion

Both candidates attempted to characterize the other as going too far on abortion.

Scheller said that while she is against abortion, she is OK with the procedure in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s health is at risk, contrary to Wild’s claims. She called Wild an “extremist” for supporting the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would expand abortion rights in the U.S.

The act would allow “full-term, day of delivery abortions,” Scheller said. The remark prompted a chorus of Wild supporters to jeer, “liar!”

[ Ad Watch: Anti-Lisa Scheller political ads partially misrepresent her stance on abortion ]

The Women’s Health Protection Act would allow states to ban abortion after fetal viability unless the mother’s health or life is at risk.

Wild called Scheller’s accusation about full-term abortions “GOP propaganda.” She reiterated her stance on allowing abortions, and said government should stay out of the issue.

“What I’m hearing from my opponent is that she does not trust women to make their own decisions,” Wild said. “We should not be legislating pregnancy.”

Inflation

While Wild gave Democrats credit for laws that aim to reduce corporate price gouging, Scheller blamed the party for what she called excessive spending that led to soaring prices.

“We need to stop inflation because working families, single parents, seniors are suffering now with nearly 10% inflation and high energy costs,” Scheller said. “The first thing I would do is cut reckless spending that is going on in Congress.”

Wild votes with Joe Biden 100% of the time, Scheller said, and supported stimulus measures like the American Rescue Plan Act, which contributed to inflation.

[ Ad Watch: Lisa Scheller attacks Susan Wild, Democrats for inflation, but doesn’t tell full story ]

Wild touted her record sponsoring laws to reduce prescription drug costs and supporting the 2022 Price Gouging Prevention Act.

“I feel the pain of people right now. Costs are going up. I pump my own gas, I buy my own groceries, I’ve noted the same things that all of you have noted,” Wild said.

Police funding

Perhaps the only thing the two candidates agreed upon during the debate is support for police and responsible gun ownership.

“Right now crime is rampant in all of our cities, particularly large Democrat-run cities. All you have to do is look right here in Allentown,” Scheller said. “I want to make our cities safe and to do what we need to support our men in uniform. … Susan Wild has said she wants and has voted to defund the police.”

The comment prompted another eruption from the crowd, causing Iannelli to plea for “quiet, please.”

“Here we go, another lie,” Wild said in response.

She countered that she helped pass four House bills last month that would increase funding to law enforcement.

Democracy

Scheller deflected a question from Iannelli on whether or not she would welcome Donald Trump to the Lehigh Valley for a campaign stop. She said “anyone that wants to fight to save the American dream” is invited to help with her campaign and added that “Susan Wild and Joe Biden’s policies are on the ballot.”

Trump endorsed Scheller in 2020 but has not weighed in on the race this year.

Asked by Iannelli whether she would campaign with Biden, Wild said she has welcomed Biden on visits to the Lehigh Valley before, and that Biden is “not a perfect man” but “believes in America.”

Scheller said while she believes anyone who committed a crime during the Jan. 6 insurrection should be charged, Congress’ continuing focus on the day is a “distraction” from pressing issues like inflation and violent crime.

Wild called Jan. 6 a “turning point in American democracy” and said the committee is working “incredibly hard” to hold insurrectionists accountable.

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at 610-820-6681 and liweber@mcall.com.

Comments / 3

Mae Rhode
4d ago

Oh That Susan Wild. She States That Congress Should Not B Able 2 Tell A Woman What 2 Do With Her Body. Well They Got A Lot Of People Fired Because They Didn't Want The Covid Shot In Their Body. Just Wait , There Will B More Neg. Side Effects From That Shot In The Future.

Reply
5
 

