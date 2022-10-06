ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m a Flight Attendant, and These Are the 4 Annoying Things I Wish Passengers Would Stop Doing’

The very setup of an airplane makes it easy to get annoyed by fellow passengers, even when their offenses are small and clearly not malicious, like reclining their chair in front of you or asking you to stand so they can use the restroom (especially if they do it more than once). After all, you are trapped on the plane together, meaning there’s no escaping whatever behavior is bugging you (at least, without an uncomfortable confrontation) until you reach your destination. It’s no wonder, then, that flight attendants—who find themselves in the position of being stuck for hours with not-so-considerate folks on the daily—have their fair share of things that annoy them when it comes to passenger behavior.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Flight Attendant, and These Are the 5 Things I Would Never Do When Traveling’

Don’t walk around barefoot, don’t ignore the safety briefing, don’t be rude to cabin crew, and don’t clap when the plane lands. Whether spoken or unspoken, these are just some of the cardinal rules you should obey (for your safety and just basic social cues) while on a plane. The pandemic really affected the travel industry, but as things open up and get back to normal, former and current flight attendants like Kat Kamalani are taking to TikTok to share their tips for traveling.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?

Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Under-$200 Travel Accessories to Buy On Sale During Amazon’s Fall Prime Day

This fall and winter are going to be quite the seasosn for traveling — and whether you’re staycationing, road tripping, glamping or jet-setting to a stylish locale, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale (or Amazon Fall Prime Day, as some are calling it) is a go-to destination for affordable travel essentials. If your approach to shopping is the same as your last-minute travel packing, then you’ll be happy to know that we’ve sorted through the thousands of products to find the best deals on luggage and adventure gear. From under-$100 suitcases and outdoor essentials to the collapsible Stojo coffee cup that...
SheKnows

This Exfoliating Body Scrubber With Over 20,000 Reviews Claims to Be ‘More Hygienic’ Than Loofahs — & It's Only $8 for Amazon's Early Access Sale

Let’s face it; everyone has a few loofahs in their bathroom. They’re affordable, easy to use, and honestly a nice addition to a self-care routine. We’ve had a few for as long as we can remember, but now we’re considering switching. According to a study from the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, loofahs are reported to be  “a prime location for hosting and transmitting bacteria,” with your dead skin cells staying on there for you to wipe on yourself again in your next shower. Ew. So to remedy this startling fact, we’ve been pursuing Amazon, only to find a holy grail that...
Narcity

The Vancouver Christmas Market Is Returning & Here's What's New In The European-Style Village

The magical German-inspired Vancouver Christmas Market is coming back to the city for its 12th year and this winter, there are quite a few new things in store. The Vancouver Christmas Market will bring the season to life with over 90 different festive huts including a few new vendors. There will also be carousel rides, live music, photo opportunities and whimsical lighting displays, according to the market's website.
