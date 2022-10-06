ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

By TODD RICHMOND
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQ1Ng_0iOn5uBu00

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he'd been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured scores of others on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Police said he turned into the parade after fleeing a domestic disturbance, though officers were not pursuing him at the time. The 76 charges he faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence.

Brooks has been acting as his own attorney since last week, when he demanded Judge Jennifer Dorow dismiss his public defenders. His trial began Monday with jury selection. Brooks repeatedly interrupted Dorow before prospective jurors were brought in, leading the judge to move him to another courtroom where he could watch via video and speak when she activated his microphone.

Opening statements were expected Thursday. Brooks began the day by interrupting Dorow at least a dozen times before jurors were brought into the courtroom. Among other things, he told her doesn't recognize his own name.

Dorow had bailiffs take him to the alternate courtroom. Once there, he took off his jail uniform shirt and sat on the defense table with his back to the camera. He could been seen gesturing and jabbing the table with his finger. Dorow said that while bailiffs were trying to move him he took off his shoe and threatened to throw it.

He was given a sign to hold up to the camera to signal objections, which he stuck down the front of his pants. He also claimed he needed medical help for a cut on his fingers. Dorow said there was no blood and he would have to wait until the lunch break.

District Attorney Susan Opper told Dorow that she believes Brooks is simply trying to delay the trial. She said recordings of his calls from jail show he discusses his case with multiple people every day.

“These actions are deliberate and intentional and they have escalated,” Opper said. “He’s attempting to derail these proceedings and delay the inevitable.”

Dorow agreed, noting four psychologists have examined Brooks.

“It’s very clear to this court that everything that he has done as outlined by the state and made evident on the record of these proceedings that it is the sole intent of Mr. Brooks to make a mockery of this process,” Dorow said. “I believe this trial needs to continue and should continue.”

After Dorow called the jurors into the courtroom, Brooks removed his objection sign from his pants and stood behind the table with his eyes closed as Dorow began reading each charge.

Following a lunch break, Dorow brought Brooks back into the main courtroom. Brooks said he didn't understand what was going on. Dorow said that she believed that he does understand and that he shouldn't interrupt her. He stood silently for close to an hour as Dorow finished reading the charges to the jury.

Later, Brooks told the judge that the Constitution's free speech guarantee gives him the right to talk in court. Dorow responded that his free speech rights are limited in court by the rules of decorum and legal procedure.

“So you’re making a judicial determination to deprive me of my constitutional rights,” Brooks said.

“You have a right to present a defense, but your rights are not unfettered,” Dorow replied.

They talked over each other for several minutes before Dorow had Brooks taken back to the alternate courtroom.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee double shooting at 1st and Ring

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened near 1st and Ring on Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 12:43 a.m. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were both shot and taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

1st and Ring shooting; 2 men wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, Oct. 11 near 1st and Ring. It happened around 12:45 a.m. Two men, ages 39 and 47, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

2 people shot outside of a Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting outside a bar. It happened outside The Glass Slipper On 2nd & Ring around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
CBS 58

Fight over gun leaves Milwaukee man shot

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Burleigh and 6th around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Police say the man who was shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused of strangling woman, city's north side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly strangling a woman on the city's north side in early October. The accused is Lavincent Moore – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Strangulation & suffocation. Bail jumping (felony) Misdemeanor battery. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6th and Burleigh shooting; suspect fired into residence

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 6th and Burleigh on Sunday night, Oct. 9. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The victim and suspect are acquaintances and fought...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-10-22 milwaukee teen, three fdl residents arrested following vehicle chase

A 16 year old driver from Milwaukee and three passengers from Fond du Lac were arrested following a vehicle chase in Fond du Lac. The chase started shortly before 4pm Sunday when a police officer attempted to stop a reckless driver in the area of First Street and Military Road and ended when a Sheriff’s squad rammed the vehicle and other squads blocked the vehicle in. A stolen firearm was found in the car along with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In addition to the driver a 20 year old man, 34 year old woman and 16 year old boy all from Fond du Lac were also taken into custody.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Brooks#Police#Violent Crime
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man gets 30 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Fredrick Ramsey on Oct. 7 to 30 years in prison and another 12 years of extended supervision in the fatal stabbing of the mother of his kids in 2016. A jury found Fredrick Ramsey guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greendale 'racing crash,' teen drivers cited: police

GREENDALE, Wis. - The Greendale Police Department said two teens were hurt in a "racing crash" Monday, Oct. 10. Police said the crash happened near Root River Parkway and Parkview Road after the drivers had gotten out of school for the day. They were racing side by side, police said, when they encountered an on-coming truck. At that time, one of the drivers swerved and hit the other.
GREENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused; impersonating officer, antagonizing homeless

RACINE, Wis. - A 20-year-old Racine man is accused of impersonating a police officer and antagonizing people at a homeless encampment. Izayah Hellesen now faces multiple criminal counts including:. Impersonating a peace officer. Threat to a law enforcement officer. Disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Racine police officers were...
RACINE, WI
whbl.com

Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later

It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
CEDAR GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Early morning intruder arrested in Village of Richfield | By Washington Co. Sheriff

October 10, 2022 – Village of Richfield – At 4:25 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Village of Richfield for trespassing to dwelling complaint. The complainant indicated he woke up to sounds that he described as “feet shuffling on the floor” originating from the main floor of the residence.
RICHFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Juvenile shot outside James Madison high school

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shots were fired outside an MPS school Monday afternoon right after students were released for the day. One student describes a terrifying scene. Too emotional to talk on camera, she tells us she heard the shots, then ran with a lot of her peers back inside for safety as school officials ushered them into the auditorium.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two separate stabbings reported in Waukesha Saturday night

WAUKESHA — Two stabbing incidents were reported in Waukesha late Saturday night. In the first incident, two victims reported being at a bar located on The Strand in Waukesha when a fight started inside the bar. Bar staff quickly moved all patrons outside. Both victims reported being outside the establishment when they were allegedly stabbed by an unknown person. The injuries are non-life threatening, according to City of Waukesha police.
WAUKESHA, WI
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
84K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy