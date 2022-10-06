Read full article on original website
Eight applications to customize Windows and leave it to your liking
Customizing Windows and adjusting it to the needs of each user is possible… and much needed. Microsoft’s operating systems don’t particularly stand out for their customization capabilities and it’s quite hard to leave them to everyone’s taste. Windows 10 was a major change in user...
Productivity and telecommuting: the surveillance era?
Telecommuting has changed the “rules of the game”. And what scares managers the most: not knowing how to measure the productivity of their workers. Because it is one thing to affirm that what is important is “results orientation” or “working by projects” and quite another that in reality, there is a job whose results are not seen immediately, but that somehow “need to justify” .
3 things you can do with a USB flash drive that you no longer use
We all have the occasional Pendrive stored in a drawer and without giving it any use. However, you do not need to have them abandoned and that is why we are going to tell you what you can use those that you have saved and totally forgotten for. Many of the uses that we are going to show you will already be known by many, others will be less known to you and others, on the other hand, will be totally unknown to you. let’s see what things can be done with a USB Pendrive beyond saving data.
Why you should digitize and automate your company
The latest health, political and social events are forcing freelancers Y Business to rethink their strategy, especially those with traditional methods and procedures. Many businesses don’t even want to hear about changing their corporate culture, but you don’t need a drastic transformation, just embrace technology trends that will make your life easier.
Our readers speak: What graphics card do you use to play? Do you plan to upgrade?
Buy a graphics card it is no longer impossible. In recent weeks, prices have improved a lot thanks to the normalization of the market, and it is already possible to find even some interesting offers in both the AMD and NVIDIA catalogs. We hope that in the coming weeks things will improve even more, although I also understand that we find ourselves in a complicated situation because, in the end, the new generations are just around the corner.
Philips expands its catalog of monitors with three new models for professionals
The Philips firm has presented three new monitors that come from the hand of MMD, which is the main partner of the Dutch company. These new monitors are identified as Philips 34B1U5600CH, 24B1U5301H and 27B1U5601Hthree nomenclatures that already allow us to see that we are facing a 34-inch model, another 24-inch and another 27-inch.
In these cases you should use a VPN to play online
Using a VPN is common to surf the Internet and use certain tools. They are also useful for Internet gaming, especially in certain circumstances. We are going to talk about it in this article. We will explain when and why you should install a VPN to be able to play online. They will serve to improve security, avoid blockages and be able to access games when there are problems.
Charge your iPhone better with these accessories on sale
One of the main concerns of users when it comes to taking care of their iPhone is how to charge it. In the end, everyone wants to keep their device in the best possible state for as long as possible, and above all, the battery is a fundamental point. Therefore, taking advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, we bring you four accessories with which you can charge your iPhone’s battery in the best possible way.
Why domotizing the air conditioning of the house is key to saving money
To air-condition our home in winter or summer, we can use heating or air conditioning. These devices will consume a important part of our billeither gas or electricity. This means that we can take into account methods to try to reduce it and here IoT or home automation devices play an important role.
This is what you should do if you are going to connect many devices to WiFi
Although current connections are more powerful than a few years ago, the truth is that the problem of connecting many devices and making the Internet worse is still present. The routers and repeaters They support many connected devices theoretically, but in practice that figure can be much lower. However, you can take into account some factors.
Get to know the GPON fiber router for FTTH
Wirelessly, this router has a Connect/WPS button to easily and quickly synchronize all the WiFi clients that we want, we can also form a complete Wi-Fi mesh network with FRITZ!Mesh, and it is that this equipment allows us to form a mesh network with different FRITZ!Box routers, FRITZ!Repeater repeaters and also PLCs with WiFi FRITZ!Powerline. Of course we’re going to have a WiFi roaming with 802.11k/v standards really fast between the different nodes, we also have band-steering with the aim of always placing us in the best available frequency band. Finally, this model also has WPA2 or WPA2/WPA3 encryption to provide the best security and compatibility, in addition, we also have highly configurable guest WiFi through the FRITZ! OS system that it incorporates.
You can take these mini PCs anywhere in your pocket and they are on sale
Regarding connectivity, this system is very well stocked. It has connectivity Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, which allows us to connect devices or connect to the internet without cables. In addition, it has two ports USB2.0two ports USB3.0, two ports hdmi, a VGA, an Ethernet port and a jack connector for sound output.
Apple launches the solution to all the problems of the iPhone 14 Pro
Without eating or drinking it, yesterday the Cupertino company released a new version of iOS 16, specifically 16.0.3, which comes with the aim of solving a series of errors that were affecting the user experience that the buyers of the iPhone 14 Pro were having. Keep reading that we tell you everything in this post.
5 ways in which home automation helps your home security
We can say that home automation is something that is increasingly present. Smart light bulbs, sensors of all kinds, devices that connect to Wi-Fi and send information… But we can also apply it to security, as we are going to show. The uses are very wide. Turn lights on...
Do you want to work as a programmer? Improve your creativity and skills with these games
Something similar happens in many users who have some knowledge about this topic but who want to go deeper into it. And it is necessary to take into account that the programming industry It never ends, we always have something new to learn. So we can use face-to-face courses in certain academies or universities, train ourselves based on books, download tutorials of all kinds, or even learn based on YouTube videos.
These five mice focused on gaming for less than 40 Euros
Within the five options that we have chosen, we have looked for a variety of characteristics. One of the mice is wireless, for those who want a setup with as few cables as possible. We have one specially designed for MMO/RPG games and a very light one with a honeycomb design.
Prime Day: the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus tablet and its docking station at a bargain price
Here is an exciting new promotional offer on Amazon during Prime Day. The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus tablet pack and its Smart Dock docking station is offered for 169 euros. You can even save an extra $20 with a cashback offer on Lenovo’s site. The pack will thus cost you only 149 euros. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, this tablet is a great deal.
Windows 7 is more used than Windows 11 in companies
A Windows 11 it is having a hard time spreading among home users due to its high requirements, which have left many machines out of the game and forced to use Windows 10 or move to Linux. On the other hand, if common users are not very diligent on many occasions when it comes to updating the operating system, companies are even less so, to the extent that Windows 7 is still more used than Windows 11 in that segment.
Why you should protect your email more than ever
We can say that email is a widely used means of communication. It is used to be in contact with friends, family or work colleagues, but also to be able to register on the Internet in many services and pages. However, it is a reality that it is also the target of hackers. In this article we are going to explain why it is more important than ever that you protect your e-mail and avoid problems.
Diego Cabezudo, from Gigas: “With Flexible Fiber we have managed to transfer the flexibility of the cloud to connectivity”
Having good communications in the company goes beyond providing the employee with useful tools to increase their productivity and well-being. This type of services allows SMEs to reach the target audience, at the right time and with the right message. Gigas is a Spanish company that knows the national communications...
