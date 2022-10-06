Brooklynites robbed of e-scooters while riding them; 2 sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two men have targeted Brooklyn scooter riders, including two delivery workers, stealing their two-wheelers by threat or force since August, police said Thursday.

In the first incident on Aug. 11, a 30-year-old driver was stopped at the intersection of North 10th Street and Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg at 11:50 a.m. when the two suspects pulled out knives and demanded the man give up the scooter, which he then obeyed.

The thieves fled and were last seen traveling on North 10th Street towards Bedford Avenue.

Three days later, the two men riding a scooter approached a 35-year-old delivery man — coincidentally the first victim's brother — who was seated on his scooter in a parking lot around 4:45 p.m. on 1215 Sutter Ave. in East New York.

Fortunately, the victim was able to speed away before they could steal it. He had minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The two struck again on Sept. 6, this time targeting a 17-year-old delivery driver who sat on his scooter in front of 213 Green St. in Greenpoint around 8:20 p.m.

At knifepoint, the driver was forced off his scooter, falling to the ground. The suspects then fled north on McGuinness Boulevard with the scooter and the telephone that was attached on it.

Police said the duo was last seen entering NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses at 40-01 Vernon Blvd. The victim sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention on the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.