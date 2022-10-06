ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Suspect arraigned on murder charge in random attack on FDNY paramedic

By Adam Warner, Juliet Papa
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdJyt_0iOn4Tac00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A man who allegedly stabbed an FDNY EMS lieutenant to death in a random street attack was arraigned in Queens on Thursday, a day after the paramedic’s funeral.

Peter Zisopoulos, 34, was arraigned on a two-count indictment charging him with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of 25-year FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo, 61.

Zisopoulos answered to the charges in Queens Criminal Court via video from Bellevue Hospital, where he was taken over the weekend for a psychiatric evaluation.

Zisopoulos, who faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted, pleaded “not guilty” at the arraignment and was ordered held. His attorneys asked for another psychiatric exam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Usam_0iOn4Tac00
Colleagues of FDNY EMS Capt. Alison Russo stand with her brother, Craig Fuoco, at the Queens Criminal Courthouse on Thursday. Photo credit Juliet Papa

A large courtroom packed with EMTs watched the screen as he entered the plea.

Zisopoulos allegedly stormed up to Russo near EMS Station 49 in Astoria around 2 p.m. last Thursday, knocked her to the ground and stabbed her over a dozen times in what police said was an entirely unprovoked attack.

Officials have said there’s no indication the two were known to each other prior to the assault, which was captured on surveillance video.

After allegedly stabbing Russo, Zisopoulos ran to his nearby third-floor apartment and barricaded himself inside before ultimately surrendering to police.

Prosecutors have said Zisopoulos made admissions to detectives at the precinct stationhouse and recorded on a body-worn camera.

Russo was rushed to Mount Sinai Queens, where she was pronounced dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwYfN_0iOn4Tac00
FDNY EMS Capt. Alison Russo was remembered at a funeral service at the Tilles Center in Nassau County on Wednesday. Photo credit FDNY/Facebook/Juliet Papa

Russo was promoted from lieutenant to captain at a heart-wrenching funeral in Nassau County on Wednesday attended by Mayor Eric Adams, acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and hundreds of first responders from the New York area and beyond.

Russo’s father, Frank Fuoco, was among those who gave a eulogy at the funeral. He spoke of his daughter's kindness and said she wouldn’t have thought twice about helping anyone in need, including her killer.

Fuoco bravely confronted the horror of her death, saying he was “shocked to see the assailant lunge at her, knocking her to the ground.”

“That man murdered my daughter—and she would be the first one to come to his aid if he ever needed help,” Fuoco said. “He left her lying there on the street like a ragdoll that was just discarded.”

“She was such a beautiful person,” Fuoco continued. “He killed her and tore a hole in our hearts and in all of her colleagues. We only hope to fill the void with the memories of her service and kindness.”

