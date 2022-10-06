ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Manufacturing Challenges & Opportunities

Manufacturing has become one of New Jersey’s fastest rising sectors, growing 5.6% annually since 2018 and contributing more than $54 billion (about 10%) to the state’s economy last year. And, while factories are concentrated in the state’s most populous cities, including Paterson, Newark, Jersey City and Elizabeth, production is spread across all 21 counties and includes more than 11,000 companies and 250,000 employees.
Primepoint Named a Top Workplace

Primepoint, a highly regarded HR technology and payroll company, has been named a New Jersey and a Philadelphia Top Workplace for 2022. This recognition is the result of strong values and a supportive culture. The Top Workplaces are determined by anonymous employee surveys conducted by a third party, Energage, LLC....
Groundbreaking Held for $14M Expansion at Camden County Tech

Camden County Technical School (CCTS) in Pennsauken last week to broke ground on an approximately $14 million expansion of its renowned culinary program. The expansion of both the Pennsauken and Gloucester Township campuses includes a $24 million investment into critical classroom space to train a 21st century workforce. “The mission...
Medical-Dental Integration Can Improve Healthcare Outcomes

Increasing communication between dental and medical providers reduces barriers to care according to a new report circulated in New Jersey by Delta Dental of New Jersey. According to the study, conducted by the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine, Medical-Dental Integration (MDI) improves positive health outcomes in vulnerable populations, such as at-risk children, pregnant women, seniors, and those in need of chronic disease management.
NJ Hall of Fame Breaks Ground at American Dream

The New Jersey Hall of Fame has begun construction on its custom-built 10,000-square-foot space coming to American Dream, the entertainment, shopping and dining destination located in the heart of the New Jersey Meadowlands. The forthcoming Hall of Fame’s Entertainment and Learning Center (ELC) will be located on the third floor...
Sampled SMART Labs Expands Its NJ Footprint

Sampled has announced the expansion of its Sampled SMART Labs facility in Piscataway into a state-of-the-art, 140,000-square-foot laboratory and biorepository. The biorepository will be one of the largest of its kind in the world, and construction is expected to be completed by early 2023. The multi-million-dollar investment will dramatically increase...
