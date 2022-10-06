Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma City man accused of punching kids caught smoking marijuana in his car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for child abuse over the weekend. According to a police report, Donald Davis caught two kids smoking marijuana in his car on Saturday. He allegedly punched both kids multiple times, including in the back of the head and in...
KTUL
Group calling for reforms in Oklahoma County criminal justice system
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice reform group, is calling for changes to sentencing and bail bond policies in Oklahoma County. According to the organization, higher bonds and longer sentences fail to result in lower crime. FWD.us released a report contrasting criminal justice policies...
KTUL
Two parents arrested in Canton for allegedly withholding food and hitting their kids
CANTON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a child abuse allegation. Investigators and deputies were contacted by medical professionals and were told that a family living in Canton had children that were possibly being neglected and abused. An investigation was launched into the allegations immediately.
KTUL
Ex-payroll administrator at Del City church pleads guilty to wire fraud, false tax return
DEL CITY (KOKH) — A former payroll administrator at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging her with wire fraud and a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced on Friday. Darla Bralley served as the payroll administrator for the Del City...
KTUL
SILVER ALERT: OHP, OKCPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman with dementia
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman. Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Oklahoma City police for Linda Staley. Staley was last seen on Oct. 10 around 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sleepy Meadows Dr....
KTUL
17-year-old from Lindsay killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died Sunday afternoon in a crash on State Highway 76, about one mile south of Lindsay in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical, where he was later pronounced dead due to "massive" injuries sustained in the crash.
KTUL
Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
KTUL
Oklahoma City park dedicated in honor of former councilman Larry McAtee
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A park was named in honor of former councilman Larry McAtee on Monday. The park at 6625 SW 15th Street was officially dedicated as the Larry McAtee Park at Crystal Lake. McAtee served Ward 3 from 2001-2021, making him the second longest-serving councilperson in Oklahoma...
KTUL
Cushing competing with site in Texas to land a $5.56 billion refinery
CUSHING, Okla. (KOKH) — Cushing is competing with a site in Victoria County, Texas to be chosen as the location of a $5.56 billion refinery. Prairie Energy Partners is working to finalize the location of the facility, which would create 1,200 temporary jobs during construction and 423 permanent jobs.
KTUL
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
KTUL
'Important time to shop local': Small businesses plead for support ahead of holiday season
Before you spend your hard-earned money online for Amazon Prime Day, businesses around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are encouraging folks to shop local. Blue Seven owner Caleb Arter tells Fox 25 when you shop local, you get to know your community and help your neighbors. "It's a really important...
KTUL
OSU sociology professor receives $2.7 million NIH grant to study cognitive aging
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Assistant Professor in Oklahoma State University's Department of Sociology Adam Roth, was awarded a $2.7 million grant. The grant comes from the National Institutes of Health to fund his research on rural-urban disparities in cognitive aging over the next five years. Roth along with his...
