The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Under-$200 Travel Accessories to Buy On Sale During Amazon’s Fall Prime Day

This fall and winter are going to be quite the seasosn for traveling — and whether you’re staycationing, road tripping, glamping or jet-setting to a stylish locale, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale (or Amazon Fall Prime Day, as some are calling it) is a go-to destination for affordable travel essentials. If your approach to shopping is the same as your last-minute travel packing, then you’ll be happy to know that we’ve sorted through the thousands of products to find the best deals on luggage and adventure gear. From under-$100 suitcases and outdoor essentials to the collapsible Stojo coffee cup that...
SheKnows

This Exfoliating Body Scrubber With Over 20,000 Reviews Claims to Be ‘More Hygienic’ Than Loofahs — & It's Only $8 for Amazon's Early Access Sale

Let’s face it; everyone has a few loofahs in their bathroom. They’re affordable, easy to use, and honestly a nice addition to a self-care routine. We’ve had a few for as long as we can remember, but now we’re considering switching. According to a study from the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, loofahs are reported to be  “a prime location for hosting and transmitting bacteria,” with your dead skin cells staying on there for you to wipe on yourself again in your next shower. Ew. So to remedy this startling fact, we’ve been pursuing Amazon, only to find a holy grail that...
