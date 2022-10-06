Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
This is what Twitter is going to ban you from doing, but here’s a good alternative
But with everything and with it, other proposals such as Instagram or Facebook are also used for purposes related to news, marketing or entertainment. It all depends on our account and the use we make of it. In addition, here a very important factor, we talk about the accounts of the social networksis if we direct them towards a professional use, or more personal.
techunwrapped.com
Have you logged into Facebook with these apps? Run, your account has been stolen
Social networks are the order of the day. Most of us have accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other similar networks. Over time, and almost without realizing it, we upload all kinds of personal information to these networks so that, little by little, the account gains value. Therefore, hackers always look for the slightest opportunity to trick users and get hold of them and all the data. And so, in a new security audit, Meta has found more than 400 apps, for Android and iOSused to steal user data.
techunwrapped.com
Eight applications to customize Windows and leave it to your liking
Customizing Windows and adjusting it to the needs of each user is possible… and much needed. Microsoft’s operating systems don’t particularly stand out for their customization capabilities and it’s quite hard to leave them to everyone’s taste. Windows 10 was a major change in user...
techunwrapped.com
Google: the end of passwords is underway on Chrome and Android
The end of passwords is coming to Android and Chrome, at least for some users. Indeed, Google has just announced the support of passkeys for developers on its OS and its flagship browser. This simpler and much more secure authentication method will be available to everyone from November 2022. Apple,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
3 things you can do with a USB flash drive that you no longer use
We all have the occasional Pendrive stored in a drawer and without giving it any use. However, you do not need to have them abandoned and that is why we are going to tell you what you can use those that you have saved and totally forgotten for. Many of the uses that we are going to show you will already be known by many, others will be less known to you and others, on the other hand, will be totally unknown to you. let’s see what things can be done with a USB Pendrive beyond saving data.
techunwrapped.com
I refused to use them, but these programs changed my video calls forever
For some time now, everything related to virtual communications and video conference has been shot. The reasons for all this are quite obvious, despite the fact that the internet has provided us with all this for years. In order for the experience to be the best possible, it is recommended to have a series of hardware components, in addition to some programs that we will precisely talk about now.
techunwrapped.com
In these cases you should use a VPN to play online
Using a VPN is common to surf the Internet and use certain tools. They are also useful for Internet gaming, especially in certain circumstances. We are going to talk about it in this article. We will explain when and why you should install a VPN to be able to play online. They will serve to improve security, avoid blockages and be able to access games when there are problems.
techunwrapped.com
Charge your iPhone better with these accessories on sale
One of the main concerns of users when it comes to taking care of their iPhone is how to charge it. In the end, everyone wants to keep their device in the best possible state for as long as possible, and above all, the battery is a fundamental point. Therefore, taking advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, we bring you four accessories with which you can charge your iPhone’s battery in the best possible way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
I was waiting for an email, and Gmail did not deliver it to me: this is how I managed to read it
Despite the many years that it has been with us, email is still key in both personal and more professional environments. Perhaps one of the most popular services used at the moment is the one offered by Google with gmail. But with everything and with it and despite its enormous market penetration, it does not always work as well as we would like.
techunwrapped.com
Windows 7 is more used than Windows 11 in companies
A Windows 11 it is having a hard time spreading among home users due to its high requirements, which have left many machines out of the game and forced to use Windows 10 or move to Linux. On the other hand, if common users are not very diligent on many occasions when it comes to updating the operating system, companies are even less so, to the extent that Windows 7 is still more used than Windows 11 in that segment.
techunwrapped.com
Productivity and telecommuting: the surveillance era?
Telecommuting has changed the “rules of the game”. And what scares managers the most: not knowing how to measure the productivity of their workers. Because it is one thing to affirm that what is important is “results orientation” or “working by projects” and quite another that in reality, there is a job whose results are not seen immediately, but that somehow “need to justify” .
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXI)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Movie premieres (10/22). Black Adam,...
techunwrapped.com
If you use PLC devices, this is how you should connect to them
PLC devices are very useful to be able to connect to the Internet from other places when there is not good coverage. Some models allow us to connect both wirelessly and through an Ethernet cable. Each of your options has its advantages and disadvantages. Now, when do we connect to the PLC by cable and when by Wi-Fi? In this article we are going to talk about it, so you know what suits you best.
techunwrapped.com
Amazon Prime Day: how to access the offers for free
A new Amazon Prime Day will be held on October 11 and 12, 2022. This will be an opportunity to take advantage of many promotions, especially on high-tech products. This event is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, but only nominally. As you will see, a trick allows you to access the offers for free.
techunwrapped.com
Philips expands its catalog of monitors with three new models for professionals
The Philips firm has presented three new monitors that come from the hand of MMD, which is the main partner of the Dutch company. These new monitors are identified as Philips 34B1U5600CH, 24B1U5301H and 27B1U5601Hthree nomenclatures that already allow us to see that we are facing a 34-inch model, another 24-inch and another 27-inch.
techunwrapped.com
Google Assistant can now retrieve all your contact information
Google continues to strengthen the synergy between its various services and applications. This Tuesday, October 11, the Mountain View company has just launched a new version of Google Contact offering better integration of Google Assistant. Explanations. Even though Google Assistant’s Car mode has just closed its doors, the firm continues...
techunwrapped.com
Top Tools for Content Marketing
Link to the royalty-free image hosted on Px here. Today’s business market is much different than it was twenty years ago. Today, consumers expect to engage with the brands behind the products and services they are paying for. This is true for individual consumers and for B2B companies. Thus, the role of digital marketing is constantly evolving to meet consumer needs, making technology one of the most promising career paths.
techunwrapped.com
Why you should protect your email more than ever
We can say that email is a widely used means of communication. It is used to be in contact with friends, family or work colleagues, but also to be able to register on the Internet in many services and pages. However, it is a reality that it is also the target of hackers. In this article we are going to explain why it is more important than ever that you protect your e-mail and avoid problems.
techunwrapped.com
5 websites where you can create professional resumes
When we go to look for a job, one of the most important points is the curriculum. If we want to have at least the opportunity to get to the interview, our work history must enter the eyes of human resources and, if possible, the head of the company. A poorly done, sloppy, and “ugly” resume is one of the main reasons why we can be discarded. But we can avoid that very easily with these websites.
JOBS・
techunwrapped.com
I’m in Spain, but Netflix thinks I’m in another country, what do I do?
Netflix makes available to us, in exchange for a monthly fee, a large catalog of series and movies to watch whenever and wherever we want. In each country, the platform offers different catalogues, with different languages, so that each user has a personalized experience depending on where they are. However, there are times when, upon entering, we can find the catalog of another country. And even a message that tells us that, despite being in Spain, the platform is not available in our country. What I can do?
Comments / 0