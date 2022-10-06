Read full article on original website
Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Whitley County
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing northeast Indiana man. The South Whitley Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 45-year-old Seth Ruggles, who was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:18 p.m. That alert was canceled at around 7 p.m. on the same day.
WTHR
Notre Dame takes down No. 16 BYU 28-20 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman described tight end Michael Mayer as a work in progress. He also called him a freak and a heck of a football player after the junior caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two scores to become the program’s all-time receptions leader for a tight end as Notre Dame won its third straight, beating No. 16 Brigham Young 28-20 on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium.
