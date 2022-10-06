LAS VEGAS — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman described tight end Michael Mayer as a work in progress. He also called him a freak and a heck of a football player after the junior caught 11 passes for 118 yards and two scores to become the program’s all-time receptions leader for a tight end as Notre Dame won its third straight, beating No. 16 Brigham Young 28-20 on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO