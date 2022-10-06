ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Cherelle Griner: Brittney Griner 'at her absolute weakest moment' ahead of appeal

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3237yV_0iOn2Azd00

Cherelle Griner’s most recent call with her wife, Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, left her distraught.

Brittney is still in prison in Russia awaiting an appeal hearing after she was first arrested in February. After Cherelle spoke with her recently, she told that she cried for "two, three days straight."

"It was the most disturbing phone call I'd ever experienced," Cherelle told CBS on Thursday. "It's just the most still, I think, moment I've just ever shared with my wife. I didn't have words."

Brittney Griner is ‘at her absolute weakest moment in life’

Brittney was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport after officials said they found vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage. She has been detained ever since.

Brittney, who plays in Russia during the WNBA offseason, has since pleaded guilty to drug possession and drug smuggling and was . She has appealed that sentence, and is due in court next on Oct. 25.

The , along with the release of fellow American prisoner Paul Whelan, however it's unclear if any significant progress has been made on that front in recent weeks.

While she was reportedly in good spirits, all things considered, early on in her detainment, Cherelle said that mood is long gone.

Brittney, she said on Thursday, is “at her absolute weakest moment in life right now.”

"She's saying things to me like, 'My life just don't even matter no more,'" Cherelle told CBS. "You know, 'I feel like my life just doesn't matter. Like, I'm being tossed around for people's enjoyment and gain.'"

Cherelle is also worried that, after her appeal hearing has ended, Brittney could end up being moved to a labor camp — something she said she “can’t even fathom.”

"I don't know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one," Cherelle told CBS.

Still, Cherelle isn’t giving up.

She wants to make sure Brittney knows that, too.

"Those are all valid emotions to feel and I don't have answers for, except the fact that your life matters to me, and I wanna get you back home," Cherelle told CBS. "I'm gonna continue to pray every day that, you know, the people that are the decision-makers in this situation will have mercy and will sit down and they will too see that your life matters and do whatever they can to agree on terms."

Comments / 1

Related
rolling out

Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Concerning Brittney Griner News

The sports world continues to grow in concern for WNBA star Brittney Griner, especially following the heartbreaking comments from her wife, Cherelle. This past week, Griner's wife, Cherelle, spoke with CBS News, informing Gayle King that the WNBA star is not doing well imprisoned in Russia. "I think I cried...
NBA
howafrica.com

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle

American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Russia#Cbs#Hashish#Wnba#American
960 The Ref

NBA close to adapting WNBA and G League tested in-season tournament

The NBA seems to be on the verge of announcing an in-season tournament. Fans can look to the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup for what that might look like. “We think there’s a model where we can do that. Not increase games, but make certain games within the season more meaningful and create a real valuable competition within the competition,” NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum said at the 2022 SBJ Congress of Sports.
NFL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
84K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy