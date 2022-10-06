Seattle Park District 2021 Report to the Community

The 2021 Seattle Park District Annual Report provides a summary of Park District finances and opearations, along with highlighting accomplishments.

Park District accomplishments in 2021 included:

Planting of 10,573 trees and 43,121 native plants to support healthy urban forests

Enhanced Cleaning team completion of deep cleaning at 40 facilities (above and beyond enhanced cleaning for COVID protocols)

Improvements to Dogs Off-Leash Areas at Dr. Jose Rizal, I-5 Colonnade, Kinnear, Magnolia Manor, North Acres, and Woodland parks

35 “Welcome Back Seattle” recreation grants awarded for a total value of $268,000 serving 7,630 participants and providing 1,050 hours of programming

62 virtual programs amounting to 750 program hours for 6,200 older adults and148 in-person programs totaling 975 program hours for 8,850 seniors

About the Seattle Park District:

In 2014, Seattle voters approved a proposition that created the Seattle Park District (also known as a metropolitan tax district), which collects a portion of property taxes to fund parks and recreation services.

The Park District is governed by the Seattle City Council acting as the Park District Board with oversight from the 15-member Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners (BPRC). Governance and oversight are described in the Interlocal Agreement between the City and the Park District.

The Park District funds park and facility maintenance, recreation programs, land acquisition, park improvements, new park development and other improvements included in a six-year financial plan. The first financial plan covered the six years from 2015-2020. Due to the pandemic, planning for the next six-year cycle, 2023 to 2028, was delayed until the spring of 2022. It’s important to note that the Park District is one of many funding sources that support the operations and work of Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR).

Broadly speaking, spending priorities align with SPR’s Strategic Plan, and SPR’s values of Healthy People, Healthy Environment, Strong Communities, and Organizational Excellence, as well as a departmentwide commitment to equity.