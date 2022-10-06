ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence’s Soldier Struggles to Readjust to Civilian Life in ‘Causeway’ Trailer

By Daniel Kreps
 5 days ago
Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Apple TV+ has shared the official trailer for Causeway, the upcoming A24 drama that stars Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier struggling to readjust to civilian life in New Orleans after sustaining a traumatic brain injury during combat.

Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star as “two unlikely strangers find solace in newfound friendship as they navigate their journey from grief to healing,” the streaming service said of the film, with the trailer showcasing the more reflective moments both experience upon returning to Louisiana.

Causeway, directed by Lila Neugebauer and shot entirely in New Orleans, marks Lawrence’s second (after Don’t Look Up) starring role following a two-year hiatus. The movie is also the first from her production company Excellent Cadaver.

Last month at the Toronto International Film Festival, Lawrence explained her connection to the story.

“I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, ‘We have to make this’ [feeling]. I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have a purpose,” she said onstage at the premiere, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film initially began production in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic shut it down; two years later, production on Causeway resumed.

The film will arrive both on Apple+ TV and in theaters on Nov. 4.

