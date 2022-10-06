Read full article on original website
Stream restoration projects focused on beavers present ‘unsettled’ issue
State officials are working to address a tension that has arisen alongside the growing popularity of stream restoration projects that aim to keep water on the landscape by mimicking beaver activity. There’s no doubt that North America’s largest rodent is good for riparian ecosystems. By building dams that pool water,...
Writers on the Range: She mistook a dog for a wolf — and fired
The story of a Montana woman who recently killed and skinned a domestic dog, then proudly posted photos on her social media pages, has sparked a flood of public outrage. It should. The woman allegedly mistook the dog for a wolf, saying she was excited to share that she had “smoked a wolf pup.” When others pointed out that she had actually killed a dog, likely a husky and not a young wolf, she doubled down on her actions, saying that if she were in that situation again, she still would have pulled the trigger.
Locals ‘bear’ responsibility for wildlife ordinance violations
Oct. 11 marks the final day of Fat Bear Week 2022, as indicated by the popular Katmai National Park and Preserve voting bracket full of hungry Alaskan bears. In Colorado, local black bears are doing the same thing Alaskan bears are throughout Fat Bear Week — eating. Right on...
Curate Gallery now open in Edwards
Can art make you happy? That’s the thought behind Curate, a new art gallery in the Edwards Village Center. “That’s our whole intention, for people to fall in love with art because truly art adds the finishing touches to a home,” said Cynthia Pillsbury, co-founder of Curate Art & Curiosities. “When art speaks to you, whether it’s the colors used in the painting or subject matter in the photograph, it can spark joy and make you content, put you in a better mood and create more happiness in you and your family’s life.”
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Be around to enjoy the sunshine
When in the middle of an avalanche of seemingly never-ending bad news, there’s nothing like a ray of sunshine to soften the blows. As a resident of this beautiful valley for more than 20 years, and like most of us here, I truly enjoy the sunshine. For me, that...
Wissot: Columnists who sure know how to write
Last month, during a ceremony at Coors Field, the Vail Daily “won 26 awards, 15 of them for first place, in the Colorado Press Association’s 2021 Better News Media Contest. The awards, spanning advertising, editorial, photography, and design, earned the paper the sweepstakes award for Class 2 among similar-sized publications.”
Vail seeks businesses for compost pilot program
The town of Vail is seeking participants for its Business Compost Pilot Program. The program is intended to assist Vail businesses with the launch of new composting initiatives or improve and continue existing efforts. All businesses holding a Vail business license — including retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels and offices...
Letter: Build a better community by voting for RTA
The Vail and Beaver Creek economic councils, along with Vail Valley Partnership and other business groups, began discussions on creating a regional transportation authority in 2019. I am proud to have been part of those initial discussions. After several years of research and work, this public and private collaboration has...
Final Vail Farmers’ Market of the season this Sunday
The Vail Farmers’ Market is holding its final market of the year this Sunday, closing out a 17-weekend run that has filled the streets of Meadow Drive with fresh produce, artisans, food vendors and a wide range of local products selling everything from t-shirts to children’s books to dog accessories.
Make Camp Hale a monument now
For years, local elected officials like ourselves — as well as local business owners, hunters and anglers, ranchers, farmers, veterans and other community members in Colorado — have been working to protect our lands and natural resources within the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act. This legislation would...
Gear swaps, last Vail Farmers’ Market, honoring our heroes, a cozy dinner experience and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/7/22
A sure sign that the ski and snowboard season is approaching is the return of the Ski and Snowboard Swap. This marks the 53rd annual event that benefits Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, one of the valley’s oldest nonprofits. The money raised will help Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes pursue their dreams on the slopes.
Sustainable Vail: Bus It To Hike it in East Vail this fall
Many locals claim that fall is their favorite time of year with warm days and cool nights. It’s an amazing season to hike — the surrounding aspen trees turn a brilliant gold, the air is crisp, and you experience moments of solitude and glimpses of wildlife. When planning to hike one of the five East Vail trails, which take hikers into the Eagles Nest Wilderness, locals and visitors are encouraged to Bus It To Hike It when tackling these picturesque high-country routes.
Eagle County airport joins Good Traveler program
The Eagle County Regional Airport has joined The Good Traveler program. The program offers passengers a simple way to reduce the carbon footprint of their travel by purchasing carbon offsets. A carbon offset is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that is used to compensate for emissions that occur elsewhere.
Haims: Staying active this winter promotes quality of life
This past weekend brought rain and snowcapped mountains. The signs that winter is coming are upon us. The days have gotten shorter, temperatures are cooling, and the leaves are dropping. Our seasons are transitioning. It’s a beautiful time here in our Colorado mountain communities. Colder weather and shorter days...
Lewis: An ounce of prevention
When I was in my 30s, I had a couple of miserable bouts of the flu, and thus began getting an annual flu shot. For me, the flu vaccine is nothing short of a miracle. I have not had the flu since, so an annual flu shot is now a matter of routine. This is a good analogy for most issues — often, a little effort into prevention can drastically reduce the pain in the future.
Vail, Lodges at Timber Creek partner on Gore Creek stabilization, restoration project
Since 2016, the town of Vail has engaged in ongoing efforts to restore the health of Gore Creek and the surrounding areas. “I know the town of Vail prides itself, this community prides itself on environmental sustainability,” said Pete Wadden, the town’s watershed education coordinator. “One of the top values of the town in the town’s founding charter from the 1960s was environmental stewardship. So I think it’s really part of the fabric of this community, it’s a part of what attracts people to Vail.”
Gypsum skaters are hands-on in the community’s new skate park project
The town of Gypsum’s skate park is due for an upgrade. Fulfilling an effort spearheaded by local students, the town is bringing Grindline to the rescue. Grindline is a concrete skate park design and construction company dedicated to building skate facilities with hands-on community influence. To kick off the...
