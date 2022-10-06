Read full article on original website
Related
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky lands commitment from in-state punter Carter Schwartz
The Kentucky Wildcats welcomed several recruits on campus this past weekend as they look to round-out the class of 2023, and get a head start on the 2024 and 2025 classes. Carter Schwartz out of Trinity High School in Louisville, was one of the players to make his way to Lexington this weekend. He took to Twitter on Monday night to announce his commitment to the Cats.
thecomeback.com
Shane Beamer calls out Mark Stoops after win
After South Carolina upset Kentucky this past Saturday, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw a little shade at Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops about some comments he made during SEC Media Days back in July. It seems as if Stoops made comments about teams and coaches celebrating with “sunglasses and...
aseaofblue.com
Players and coaches recap South Carolina, plus postgame notes
Saturday night in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats fell to South Carolina, 24-14. After the game, myself and other media members caught up with some of the players and coaches. After hardly any generated offense, tons of penalties, and redshirt freshman quarterback in under center, we started by talking with offensive...
fox56news.com
UK football drops to No. 22 in AP Top 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For the second straight week, Kentucky football has slid down the ladder in the AP Top 25 poll, checking in at No. 22 this week. The Wildcats (4-2) are tied with Texas for the 22nd spot. Kentucky’s next opponent, Mississippi State, has moved up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game glance, odds, and an early prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats dropped their first home game of the season last Saturday night to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 24-14, in what was pretty much an ‘all-systems-failure’ type game for Stoops and company. No Will Levis meant Kentucky was already at a disadvantage before the game even started....
aseaofblue.com
Box score and MVP from frustrating loss at home to the Gamecocks
That was one a rough one for the Kentucky Wildcats. The game started with the South Carolina Gamecocks thwarting a trick play and nearly scoring a defensive touchdown before many fans had even found their seats. The 7-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter felt much larger in...
aseaofblue.com
Highlights and results from Kentucky Basketball Pro Day
The Kentucky Wildcats had their annual Pro Day on Sunday, and the results were very impressive. The Cats are going to have some freak athletes taking the floor this season. This year, the event was not on TV, but the measurements were still released, and the Cats could be a defensive nightmare for teams this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky
Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal
DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike. ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with: Wagner's ...
eriereader.com
Global Summit Tips Off with Coach John Calipari
Tuesday, Oct. 11 // 7:30 P.M. The Future of Collegiate Sports with John Calipari and L. Jon Wertheim. Global Summit XIV tips off with an appearance from Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year John Calipari, who has helmed the University of Kentucky men's program since 2009, winning an NCAA championship in 2012. Joining him will be Sports Illustrated Executive Editor L. Jon Wertheim to discuss the status of college sports in the era of NIL — Name, Image, and Likeness. What does the future look like for student athletes, college coaches, and universities? Watch them air it all out on the court (but really in the auditorium) at Cathedral Preparatory School. Tickets are available by registering through the Jefferson Educational Society.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky falls to South Carolina: 6 things to know and postgame banter
Kentucky Wildcats fans experienced life without star quarterback Will Levis for the first time on Saturday night, and it went as you may have expected. The Wildcats hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kroger Field and were handed their second consecutive loss of the season, 24-14. The defeat comes a week after Kentucky cost themselves a road victory at Ole Miss. They’ll look to nurse Levis back to health and prepare for another home test next Saturday vs. Mississippi State.
WTVQ
East Jessamine High School student passes away
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bourbonveach.com
Justins’ House Of Bourbon
About ten years ago, I posted something on Facebook about my ideal liquor store. Justins’ House of Bourbon meets most of the criteria I set for my perfect liquor store. There is an excellent selection of American whiskeys. They carry all of the major brands available, plus they have a large selection from the smaller distilleries in Kentucky. They have an excellent staff that is well versed in whiskey knowledge. They have an excellent tasting bar. They have many private selection picks from the distilleries. They even have a large selection of vintage whiskeys, both for sale by the bottle and at the tasting bar. They have a secluded room for private tastings.
wdrb.com
Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
These Kentucky Restaurants Featured on Food Network Have Since Closed
Thanks to Food Network and ANY network featuring series that spotlight American restaurants, we've all been privy to unique eateries on which television has shone its bright lights over the past decade-plus. And from that, fans have been able to plan "foodie tours" on the strength of it. Immediately, I...
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bccolonels.com
Gear Up Bourbon County
At Bourbon County High School, September 26th-30th consisted of five events for National Gear Up Week. The purpose of ‘Gear Up Kentucky’ is to allow students to be prepared for college success. On Monday, September 26th, 2022, ‘Question In A Box’ was Mondays’ event where seniors were able...
WCPO
Kentucky native goes viral after heckler throws beer at her during comedy set
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When a heckler threw a beer at stand-up comedian Ariel Elias on stage, she finished it. Elias is originally from Lexington. When she was performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey on Saturday, she was heckled about her political views during a Q&A. Once someone threw the beer, she knew she had to do something.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's baffling to us': Family of UK student who died last year to introduce hazing laws in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The family of a University of Kentucky freshman who died last October at a fraternity house is calling for hazing laws in the Commonwealth. One Kentucky family is hoping to make hazing a felony in the state. Their son, Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, died last year at...
WKYT 27
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
Comments / 2