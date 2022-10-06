ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 2

Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky lands commitment from in-state punter Carter Schwartz

The Kentucky Wildcats welcomed several recruits on campus this past weekend as they look to round-out the class of 2023, and get a head start on the 2024 and 2025 classes. Carter Schwartz out of Trinity High School in Louisville, was one of the players to make his way to Lexington this weekend. He took to Twitter on Monday night to announce his commitment to the Cats.
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Shane Beamer calls out Mark Stoops after win

After South Carolina upset Kentucky this past Saturday, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw a little shade at Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops about some comments he made during SEC Media Days back in July. It seems as if Stoops made comments about teams and coaches celebrating with “sunglasses and...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Players and coaches recap South Carolina, plus postgame notes

Saturday night in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats fell to South Carolina, 24-14. After the game, myself and other media members caught up with some of the players and coaches. After hardly any generated offense, tons of penalties, and redshirt freshman quarterback in under center, we started by talking with offensive...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

UK football drops to No. 22 in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For the second straight week, Kentucky football has slid down the ladder in the AP Top 25 poll, checking in at No. 22 this week. The Wildcats (4-2) are tied with Texas for the 22nd spot. Kentucky’s next opponent, Mississippi State, has moved up...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Lexington, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Football
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game glance, odds, and an early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats dropped their first home game of the season last Saturday night to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 24-14, in what was pretty much an ‘all-systems-failure’ type game for Stoops and company. No Will Levis meant Kentucky was already at a disadvantage before the game even started....
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Box score and MVP from frustrating loss at home to the Gamecocks

That was one a rough one for the Kentucky Wildcats. The game started with the South Carolina Gamecocks thwarting a trick play and nearly scoring a defensive touchdown before many fans had even found their seats. The 7-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter felt much larger in...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Highlights and results from Kentucky Basketball Pro Day

The Kentucky Wildcats had their annual Pro Day on Sunday, and the results were very impressive. The Cats are going to have some freak athletes taking the floor this season. This year, the event was not on TV, but the measurements were still released, and the Cats could be a defensive nightmare for teams this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky

Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Lacey
Wildcats Today

Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal

DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike.  ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with:  Wagner's ...
LEXINGTON, KY
eriereader.com

Global Summit Tips Off with Coach John Calipari

Tuesday, Oct. 11 // 7:30 P.M. The Future of Collegiate Sports with John Calipari and L. Jon Wertheim. Global Summit XIV tips off with an appearance from Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year John Calipari, who has helmed the University of Kentucky men's program since 2009, winning an NCAA championship in 2012. Joining him will be Sports Illustrated Executive Editor L. Jon Wertheim to discuss the status of college sports in the era of NIL — Name, Image, and Likeness. What does the future look like for student athletes, college coaches, and universities? Watch them air it all out on the court (but really in the auditorium) at Cathedral Preparatory School. Tickets are available by registering through the Jefferson Educational Society.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky falls to South Carolina: 6 things to know and postgame banter

Kentucky Wildcats fans experienced life without star quarterback Will Levis for the first time on Saturday night, and it went as you may have expected. The Wildcats hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kroger Field and were handed their second consecutive loss of the season, 24-14. The defeat comes a week after Kentucky cost themselves a road victory at Ole Miss. They’ll look to nurse Levis back to health and prepare for another home test next Saturday vs. Mississippi State.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

East Jessamine High School student passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Bowling#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Kentucky Wildcats
bourbonveach.com

Justins’ House Of Bourbon

About ten years ago, I posted something on Facebook about my ideal liquor store. Justins’ House of Bourbon meets most of the criteria I set for my perfect liquor store. There is an excellent selection of American whiskeys. They carry all of the major brands available, plus they have a large selection from the smaller distilleries in Kentucky. They have an excellent staff that is well versed in whiskey knowledge. They have an excellent tasting bar. They have many private selection picks from the distilleries. They even have a large selection of vintage whiskeys, both for sale by the bottle and at the tasting bar. They have a secluded room for private tastings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
bccolonels.com

Gear Up Bourbon County

At Bourbon County High School, September 26th-30th consisted of five events for National Gear Up Week. The purpose of ‘Gear Up Kentucky’ is to allow students to be prepared for college success. On Monday, September 26th, 2022, ‘Question In A Box’ was Mondays’ event where seniors were able...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WCPO

Kentucky native goes viral after heckler throws beer at her during comedy set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When a heckler threw a beer at stand-up comedian Ariel Elias on stage, she finished it. Elias is originally from Lexington. When she was performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey on Saturday, she was heckled about her political views during a Q&A. Once someone threw the beer, she knew she had to do something.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. high school community mourns loss of student

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy