About ten years ago, I posted something on Facebook about my ideal liquor store. Justins’ House of Bourbon meets most of the criteria I set for my perfect liquor store. There is an excellent selection of American whiskeys. They carry all of the major brands available, plus they have a large selection from the smaller distilleries in Kentucky. They have an excellent staff that is well versed in whiskey knowledge. They have an excellent tasting bar. They have many private selection picks from the distilleries. They even have a large selection of vintage whiskeys, both for sale by the bottle and at the tasting bar. They have a secluded room for private tastings.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO