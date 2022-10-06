Read full article on original website
Related
eenews.net
Biden praises firefighters, calls on Congress to do more
President Joe Biden praised the nation’s firefighters Tuesday for battling what’s becoming a year-round wildfire season in the West, pledging to put more federal resources behind first responders. In a speech delivered virtually to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s annual summit on fire prevention and control, Biden touted...
eenews.net
Inside the environmental justice movement’s big win
Environmental justice activists consider their success in stopping passage of a permitting reform bill last month their movement’s highest profile achievement to date. The question now is whether they can do it again. In the coming weeks, they’ll have to stop Democrats from negotiating with Republicans on a revised...
Marijuana Reform Advocates Worry Biden Administration Won’t Decriminalize It
The president asked for a review of marijuana’s place in the Controlled Substances Act, but hasn’t said it should be removed altogether.
eenews.net
SCOTUS probes Calif. pork fight’s ‘far-reaching consequences’
The Supreme Court considered claims by pork producers and farmers Tuesday that a California animal welfare law illegally disrupts interstate commerce — a fight that could potentially ripple through similar disputes over state climate and energy rules. During oral argument in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, the justices...
Comments / 0