Biden’s promise to tribes faces test in Great Lakes
BAD RIVER RESERVATION, Wis. — Rows of neon green shoots of native rice jut out of the Kakagon River, evidence of a local tribe’s protection despite facing climate change and increased pollution, flooding, pipelines and mining. The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa has...
Inside the environmental justice movement’s big win
Environmental justice activists consider their success in stopping passage of a permitting reform bill last month their movement’s highest profile achievement to date. The question now is whether they can do it again. In the coming weeks, they’ll have to stop Democrats from negotiating with Republicans on a revised...
Biden praises firefighters, calls on Congress to do more
President Joe Biden praised the nation’s firefighters Tuesday for battling what’s becoming a year-round wildfire season in the West, pledging to put more federal resources behind first responders. In a speech delivered virtually to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s annual summit on fire prevention and control, Biden touted...
SCOTUS probes Calif. pork fight’s ‘far-reaching consequences’
The Supreme Court considered claims by pork producers and farmers Tuesday that a California animal welfare law illegally disrupts interstate commerce — a fight that could potentially ripple through similar disputes over state climate and energy rules. During oral argument in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, the justices...
