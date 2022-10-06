ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

eenews.net

Biden’s promise to tribes faces test in Great Lakes

BAD RIVER RESERVATION, Wis. — Rows of neon green shoots of native rice jut out of the Kakagon River, evidence of a local tribe’s protection despite facing climate change and increased pollution, flooding, pipelines and mining. The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa has...
POLITICS
eenews.net

Inside the environmental justice movement’s big win

Environmental justice activists consider their success in stopping passage of a permitting reform bill last month their movement’s highest profile achievement to date. The question now is whether they can do it again. In the coming weeks, they’ll have to stop Democrats from negotiating with Republicans on a revised...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Biden praises firefighters, calls on Congress to do more

President Joe Biden praised the nation’s firefighters Tuesday for battling what’s becoming a year-round wildfire season in the West, pledging to put more federal resources behind first responders. In a speech delivered virtually to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s annual summit on fire prevention and control, Biden touted...
POTUS
eenews.net

SCOTUS probes Calif. pork fight’s ‘far-reaching consequences’

The Supreme Court considered claims by pork producers and farmers Tuesday that a California animal welfare law illegally disrupts interstate commerce — a fight that could potentially ripple through similar disputes over state climate and energy rules. During oral argument in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, the justices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters in close Pa. Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder. Later, he gave a hug to Armstrong, who has been an employee of Oz’s campaign for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and said, “How do you cope?” Two days later, on a stage 4 miles away, Oz’s Democratic rival, John Fetterman, stood with Lee and Dennis Horton and spoke of his efforts as lieutenant governor to free the two Black men from life sentences. “Almost 30 years in prison, condemned to die in prison as innocent men, and I fought to make sure they come out to their families,” Fetterman told the crowd.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

