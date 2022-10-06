The Stoughton Opera House will present BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet "One Last Time! Au Revoir Tour" from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. For the past 40 years, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet has been making some of the most potent and popular Cajun music on the planet and they are now back on the road with their farewell tour. Born out of the rich Acadian ancestry of its members, and created and driven by bandleader Michael Doucet, BeauSoleil is notorious for bringing even the most staid audience to its feet.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO