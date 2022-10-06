ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Mandt Lodge bingo set for Oct. 15

Sons of Norway - Mandt Lodge bingo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. A progressive bingo game along with occasional 50-50 raffles are offered at the lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. in Stoughton. Food will be available after 5 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m. Any...
Making it Chicago-style

Folks in the Badger State aren’t always enthralled by the customs of their neighbors south of the state line, but when it comes to appreciating good pizza, everybody seems to loves Chicago. That’s certainly been the case at Luca’s Pizza, 177 W. Main St., a pizzeria specializing in Chicago-style...
Stoughton legend Osland hits the century mark

Clarence Osland was born Oct. 7, 1922, to Norwegian immigrant parents. The family of five lived on Moline Street in a two-bedroom house, which is still owned by a member of the Osland family. He had an older brother, Lenny, and a younger sister, Pearl. Norwegian was the only language spoken in the home, and at the age of five, he started kindergarten knowing no English.
BoDeans play the Stoughton Opera House Oct. 14

With countless tunes you know from the first note, rip-roaring gigs you can count on, and a whole lot of energy you’ll take home with you, BoDeans continue to contribute to the American songbook as a tried-and-true institution. And Friday night, they’re all Stoughton’s. Founded and led...
Opera House to host BeauDeSoleil Oct. 15

The Stoughton Opera House will present BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet "One Last Time! Au Revoir Tour" from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. For the past 40 years, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet has been making some of the most potent and popular Cajun music on the planet and they are now back on the road with their farewell tour. Born out of the rich Acadian ancestry of its members, and created and driven by bandleader Michael Doucet, BeauSoleil is notorious for bringing even the most staid audience to its feet.
