Read full article on original website
Related
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
eenews.net
Biden’s promise to tribes faces test in Great Lakes
BAD RIVER RESERVATION, Wis. — Rows of neon green shoots of native rice jut out of the Kakagon River, evidence of a local tribe’s protection despite facing climate change and increased pollution, flooding, pipelines and mining. The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa has...
eenews.net
SCOTUS probes Calif. pork fight’s ‘far-reaching consequences’
The Supreme Court considered claims by pork producers and farmers Tuesday that a California animal welfare law illegally disrupts interstate commerce — a fight that could potentially ripple through similar disputes over state climate and energy rules. During oral argument in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, the justices...
Alaska cancels snow, king crab season over population concerns
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has canceled the Bristol Bay king crab season for a second year in a row and called off the winter hunting season for smaller snow crabs. Officials scrubbed the hunting seasons out of concern for king and snow crab populations following the release of a summer survey showing that…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eenews.net
Biden praises firefighters, calls on Congress to do more
President Joe Biden praised the nation’s firefighters Tuesday for battling what’s becoming a year-round wildfire season in the West, pledging to put more federal resources behind first responders. In a speech delivered virtually to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s annual summit on fire prevention and control, Biden touted...
Border Report
$25K rewards offered in Arizona wild horse shootings
Several animal rights groups are offering monetary rewards totaling $25,000 for information into the recent shooting of 15 wild horses at the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Alpine, Arizona.
Comments / 0