ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

WVa gov proposes eliminating personal property vehicle tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will propose legislation that would eliminate a personal property tax on vehicles. The Republican governor urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment on the same issue next month.
POLITICS
WVNews

Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

COVID report

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no COVID deaths to report from the holiday w…
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Beverly Jane Hatim

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly Jane Bailey Hatim, 60, of Shinnston, went to be with …
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Police activity reported in Philippi & Elkins, West Virginia; details slim

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials in both Philippi and Elkins posted limited information about police operations conducted Tuesday in those communities. On the Philippi Police Department Facebook page, authorities cited an investigation involving Philippi Police, the Barbour Sheriff's Office, State Police, the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the FBI.
ELKINS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Wv News
WVNews

West Virginia has no new COVID deaths; active case count under 1,000

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no COVID deaths to report from the holiday weekend, and the active case counts are as low as they've been since early May. Meanwhile, the state's elderly population — which typically has been the most vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID — is responsible for a wide swath of the number of cases reported over the past seven days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Habitat for Humanity begins work on Kingwood triplex

KINGWOOD — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity introduced the newest members of the Preston County community Saturday and blessed the ground where a triplex is being built. Louise and Michael Crosland are currently living in Morgantown with relatives. They moved there from the Akron, Ohio, area, after their Ohio landlord sold his properties.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Roger Dale Wyckoff

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Dale Wyckoff, age 70, of Morgantown, WV, passed away at …
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Invasive spotted lanternfly spreading in West Virginia

KINGWOOD — As the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) continues to spread, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to check their vehicles and any materials being transported. “The major issue is the hitchhikers,” James Watson, spotted lanternfly coordinator at the WVDA, said. “The spotted lanternfly attaches...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WVNews

Lewis Commissioners oppose Amendment 2, recognize Domestic Violence Awareness

Lewis County commissioners executed two proclamations at the Oct. 11 meeting. The first was to declare October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Lewis County. Kelsey Johnson and Suzan Johnson with HOPE, INC. were in attendance, and reported that 55 clients in the previous year sought help, with seven of those needing emergency shelter.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State University prepares for January opening of Police Training Academy

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University is preparing for the January launch of its new Police Training Academy that will provide a rigorous, academically based training program that prepares cadets to enter the law enforcement profession upon graduation. The university’s police academy has been developed to provide...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Sobering center opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — Hope Hill Sobering Center, the newest addition to Hazel’s House of Hope, held a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday. “We look forward to providing a much needed and long-awaited community service,” said Deana Morrow, president of the center’s board and director of West Virginia University’s School of Social Work.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Communities plan Halloween events

KINGWOOD — Once again it’s time to light up the pumpkins, put on a costume, and go trick-or-treating. The following list of community trick-or-treat times and events will be updated as new information is received. Saturday, Oct. 22.
KINGWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy