Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice on DHHR IG who passes in 30th year with agency: 'A true public servant'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Harrison County native who served the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for decades, including most recently as inspector general, was remembered Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice. "Condolences go up to a great lady that worked as our inspector general in...
WVNews
WVa gov proposes eliminating personal property vehicle tax
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will propose legislation that would eliminate a personal property tax on vehicles. The Republican governor urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment on the same issue next month.
WVNews
Civil rights forum held in Morgantown, West Virginia, by U.S. Attorney's Office
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — All manner of civil rights violations are underreported. Getting the public’s help to change that is one of the main reasons why Northern West Virginia U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff held a forum in Morgantown about the broad range of civil rights Americans have.
WVNews
Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
COVID report
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no COVID deaths to report from the holiday w…
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police lodge 16 more charges against moving shootout suspects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Three suspects in a two-county moving shootout earlier this year who already are jailed on six charges from Marion County will face 16 more counts from Bridgeport Police. Veteran Detective Lt. Gary Weaver on Tuesday filed paperwork in Harrison County Magistrate Court to bring...
WVNews
Beverly Jane Hatim
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly Jane Bailey Hatim, 60, of Shinnston, went to be with …
WVNews
Police activity reported in Philippi & Elkins, West Virginia; details slim
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials in both Philippi and Elkins posted limited information about police operations conducted Tuesday in those communities. On the Philippi Police Department Facebook page, authorities cited an investigation involving Philippi Police, the Barbour Sheriff's Office, State Police, the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the FBI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
West Virginia has no new COVID deaths; active case count under 1,000
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no COVID deaths to report from the holiday weekend, and the active case counts are as low as they've been since early May. Meanwhile, the state's elderly population — which typically has been the most vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID — is responsible for a wide swath of the number of cases reported over the past seven days.
WVNews
Habitat for Humanity begins work on Kingwood triplex
KINGWOOD — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity introduced the newest members of the Preston County community Saturday and blessed the ground where a triplex is being built. Louise and Michael Crosland are currently living in Morgantown with relatives. They moved there from the Akron, Ohio, area, after their Ohio landlord sold his properties.
WVNews
Roger Dale Wyckoff
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Dale Wyckoff, age 70, of Morgantown, WV, passed away at …
WVNews
Invasive spotted lanternfly spreading in West Virginia
KINGWOOD — As the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) continues to spread, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to check their vehicles and any materials being transported. “The major issue is the hitchhikers,” James Watson, spotted lanternfly coordinator at the WVDA, said. “The spotted lanternfly attaches...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Lewis Commissioners oppose Amendment 2, recognize Domestic Violence Awareness
Lewis County commissioners executed two proclamations at the Oct. 11 meeting. The first was to declare October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Lewis County. Kelsey Johnson and Suzan Johnson with HOPE, INC. were in attendance, and reported that 55 clients in the previous year sought help, with seven of those needing emergency shelter.
WVNews
Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacef…
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff: 29-year-old woman was motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 29-year-old woman Hepzibah woman was the motorcyclist killed Sunday in a crash with an SUV on U.S. 19 in Meadowbrook, the Office of Harrison Sheriff Robert Matheny said Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Chelsea Dodd, who was operating the motorcycle that law...
WVNews
Fairmont State University prepares for January opening of Police Training Academy
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University is preparing for the January launch of its new Police Training Academy that will provide a rigorous, academically based training program that prepares cadets to enter the law enforcement profession upon graduation. The university’s police academy has been developed to provide...
WVNews
Fantastic 4s: North Marion, Doddridge County are highest locals in WVSSAC football ratings
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of local high school football teams are fourth in their respective classes in the WVSSAC ratings, released on Tuesday. North Marion (6-1, 10.29) holds that spot in Class AA.
WVNews
Sobering center opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — Hope Hill Sobering Center, the newest addition to Hazel’s House of Hope, held a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday. “We look forward to providing a much needed and long-awaited community service,” said Deana Morrow, president of the center’s board and director of West Virginia University’s School of Social Work.
WVNews
Communities plan Halloween events
KINGWOOD — Once again it’s time to light up the pumpkins, put on a costume, and go trick-or-treating. The following list of community trick-or-treat times and events will be updated as new information is received. Saturday, Oct. 22.
WVNews
County will get more federal funds in lieu of property taxes on national forest
KINGWOOD — Under a new federal program, Preston County will receive more federal money in lieu of taxes for national forest land. Preston County Administrator Joe Hauger told county commissioners last week that the federal government allocated an additional $1.5 billion tor the Payments in Lieu of Taxes program.
Comments / 0