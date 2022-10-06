Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
Discomfort is a feature, not a flaw, of returning to the workplace
As workers around the country return to offices at near pre-pandemic levels, we have all felt some form of awkwardness, between getting reacclimated to commutes, in-office socializing, and group dynamics. In their return-to-work emails, many business leaders have extolled the benefits of in-person work, most importantly, the camaraderie and ability...
Fast Company
Ambition Diaries
Intimate conversations between 14 mothers and daughters on economic mobility, discrimination, work life balance and the recalibration of ambition in a post-pandemic world. “Something was telling me, I’m not going to find another job and that that is okay. That’s when the dreaming was happening. After your job let you go and you were following this voice, that empowered me to dream as well. And to find what it is that I actually want to do.”
50 People Who Got Roasted So Bad On The Internet They Honestly Should Just Delete Their Account
Let's be honest: There's no coming back from that one.
Fast Company
How to make a design prototype
How do you close the gap between I wonder and I know? You make a prototype. A prototype is a tool that gives you a chance to investigate your ideas and explore what could, should, or would come next, whether you are designing a new product, working out a new routine, or rearranging your furniture. It’s a modest tool for the lofty goal of testing the future, or for at least testing a question you have about your future. Prototyping helps lower the stakes for exploring new questions by reducing risk—using fewer resources like time, money, and emotional commitment—especially when anxiety about outcomes might keep you from starting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
Google launches its AI-driven Translation Hub as a cloud service
Today Google announced a new cloud service called Translation Hub, which allows companies to translate documents on a self-service basis. An employee can input their document in the Hub and select all the languages for which they’d like translations. The Hub then quickly spits out the translation, even preserving the formatting of the original document (if it’s a Google Doc or Slide, PDF, or Microsoft Word doc). Google says the Hub also offers management controls so that users can easily scrutinize the translations and give feedback.
Fast Company
The future of the metaverse hinges on interoperability
The term “metaverse” is overused, and we all feel it. It’s buzzy, pigeonholing, and doesn’t encompass how the underlying technologies could change everything, from meeting to playing, working to shopping, and the overall ways we experience life. It is therefore imperative that we are careful about how we even refer to the metaverse. Its potential offerings have yet to emerge in the market, and companies are fearful of overpromising and hype that could contribute to disappointment from mass consumers, as we witnessed during the earlier VR craze.
Fast Company
Fitbit integrates new technology linking people in recovery to caregivers
Boston-based behavior analytics company Pretaa announced Tuesday a partnership with Fitbit to give people battling drug addiction a data-driven support tool on their wrist. Pretaa has worked with Fitbit, the Google-owned wearables company, to build special support features into Fitbit’s products, such as the ability to call out to a clinical caregiver (or a friend, support group sponsor, or family member) if the user feels they’re in danger of relapsing.
Comments / 0