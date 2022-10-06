ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lost Boys’ Stars Corey Feldman, Alex Winter and Jamison Newlander Say Joel Schumacher ‘Reinvented Vampires’ (Video)

”Jason Patric’s kids, they love the Frog Brothers probably even more than they love his character,“ says Newlander in an interview tied to the film’s 35th anniversary. In 1987, no one who made “The Lost Boys” thought they’d still be talking about it — and holding an entire “Summer of Santa Carla” convention to celebrate it — 35 years later.
Marvel Studios Temporarily Shuts Down Production on ‘Blade’

Production is delayed as a search for a new director continues. Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production on Mahershala Ali’s “Blade” movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the production. The production is delayed as the search for a new director continues and development on...
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’

“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
Carsey-Werner TV Taps EVP Paul Schreiber to President of Distribution

Carsey-Werner Television has tapped executive vice president Paul Schreiber to lead its day-to-day domestic distribution operations as president. The exec, who has steadily risen through the sales ranks of the company since his arrival 26 years ago, succeeds longtime North American president Jim Kraus, who will transition to occupy a senior adviser role, chief operations officer Bob Dubelko announced today.
‘Bachelor in Paradise': Jill Chin Previews a ‘Hopeful’ 3rd Week After Accepting a Rose From Romeo

After a tumultuous first few days on the beach, Jill Chin is back on the market heading into Week 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”. Speaking with TheWrap ahead of Monday night’s episode, Chin said she felt “super hopeful” entering the new week with the women giving out the roses. At the rose ceremony last week, Chin accepted a rose from Romeo Alexander, who she’d had her eye on when the two descended on the beach. But she quickly shut that door after Alexander began exploring his connection with other women.
Lionsgate Signs Film Group Chair Joe Drake to Multiyear Agreement

Lionsgate and motion picture group chair Joe Drake have reached a new multiyear employment agreement, retaining the executive who has led the film division since 2017, the studio announced on Tuesday morning. “Joe and his team continue to execute our core mission of creating great intellectual properties with a strong...
‘Star Trek: Picard': The Cast of ‘Next Generation’ Cast Takes One Last Ride in Final Season Trailer (Video)

Jean-Luc, Crusher, Riker, Worf, Troi and La Forge are back together. More than 35 years after they had their first voyage together, the cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is ready for their likely curtain call as the trailer for the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” premiered at New York Comic-Con ahead of its release on Paramount+ this coming February.
