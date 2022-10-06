Read full article on original website
Related
‘Lost Boys’ Stars Corey Feldman, Alex Winter and Jamison Newlander Say Joel Schumacher ‘Reinvented Vampires’ (Video)
”Jason Patric’s kids, they love the Frog Brothers probably even more than they love his character,“ says Newlander in an interview tied to the film’s 35th anniversary. In 1987, no one who made “The Lost Boys” thought they’d still be talking about it — and holding an entire “Summer of Santa Carla” convention to celebrate it — 35 years later.
How ‘Avatar’ Got a High Frame Rate Makeover That Actually Looks Great
If you’ve revisited James Cameron’s “Avatar” during its new theatrical engagement (or maybe are watching it for the first time), you are no doubt blown away by its presentation. “Avatar” looks noticeably better than it did when it debuted in theaters back in 2009 – it...
Marvel Studios Temporarily Shuts Down Production on ‘Blade’
Production is delayed as a search for a new director continues. Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production on Mahershala Ali’s “Blade” movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the production. The production is delayed as the search for a new director continues and development on...
Apple Acquires Thriller ‘The Gorge’ With Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Cast
Apple Original Films has acquired the rights to the thriller “The Gorge,” which will star Miles Teller and is from director Scott Derrickson (“The Black Phone”). The streamer has now attached Anya Taylor-Joy to join the cast alongside Teller. “The Gorge” comes from Skydance Media and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Paramount Exec Marc Weinstock Has Faith Streaming and Movie Theaters Can Still Coexist (Video)
With his studio still enjoying a wildly successful 2022 with the new horror film “Smile,” Paramount marketing president Marc Weinstock joined TheWrap’s annual industry summit TheGrill for a conversation on the film industry and the ongoing push and pull between movie theaters and streaming. Weinstock was joined...
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’
“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
Becca Tobin Says There Was a ‘Stigma’ Around Her Jump From ‘Glee’ to the ‘LadyGang’ Podcast (Video)
For most actors, coming off a hit television show means you’re immediately searching for the next hit series to be on. But for Becca Tobin, the end of “Glee” marked the beginning of her podcasting career – and she says there was definitely a “stigma” surrounding her choice.
‘Black Adam’ Star Dwayne Johnson Teases Onscreen Fight With Superman: ‘Doing Our Best to Give the Fans What They Want’
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed that Black Adam and Superman will “absolutely” fight onscreen at some point, firming up rumors that Henry Cavill will reprise his role as the Man of Steel. “That is the whole point of this man. Thank you for asking that,” Johnson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Having Jensen Ackles on ‘The Winchesters’ Set Was ‘So Helpful,’ Says Star Meg Donnelly
"Whenever we needed advice, we would always go to him," the actress told TheWrap
‘Devil in the White City’ Loses Director Todd Field After Keanu Reeves’ Exit
The news comes just days after Reeves vacated the starring role in the project from EPs Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio
How Billy Eichner Broke Barriers With the Proudly Queer Rom-Com ‘Bros’
Innovators List 2022: The comedian's rom-com about gay men and their queer friends is a landmark for Hollywood, whether or not mainstream audiences are ready
Kenneth Branagh to Return for New Hercule Poirot Film ‘A Haunting in Venice’ With Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh to Star
Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Riley and Riccardo Scamarico also join the ensemble cast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Was Inspired by ‘The Crown’ for HBO Series’ Recasting, Time Jumps (Video)
TheGrill 2022: Ryan Condal takes us through the past, present and future of the hit "Game of Thrones" prequel series
Carsey-Werner TV Taps EVP Paul Schreiber to President of Distribution
Carsey-Werner Television has tapped executive vice president Paul Schreiber to lead its day-to-day domestic distribution operations as president. The exec, who has steadily risen through the sales ranks of the company since his arrival 26 years ago, succeeds longtime North American president Jim Kraus, who will transition to occupy a senior adviser role, chief operations officer Bob Dubelko announced today.
‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’ Review: Deeply Felt Documentary Celebrates ’70s Black Cinema
The title of Elvis Mitchell’s documentary “Is That Black Enough for You?!?” is a rallying cry heard in Ossie Davis’ “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” and it reflects the exuberant tone of this very wide-ranging, essayistic tribute to the Black-centered movies of the 1970s. Mitchell...
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
Edward Berger's film is the first German-language adaptation of a novel once banned and burned in that country
‘Bachelor in Paradise': Jill Chin Previews a ‘Hopeful’ 3rd Week After Accepting a Rose From Romeo
After a tumultuous first few days on the beach, Jill Chin is back on the market heading into Week 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”. Speaking with TheWrap ahead of Monday night’s episode, Chin said she felt “super hopeful” entering the new week with the women giving out the roses. At the rose ceremony last week, Chin accepted a rose from Romeo Alexander, who she’d had her eye on when the two descended on the beach. But she quickly shut that door after Alexander began exploring his connection with other women.
Lionsgate Signs Film Group Chair Joe Drake to Multiyear Agreement
Lionsgate and motion picture group chair Joe Drake have reached a new multiyear employment agreement, retaining the executive who has led the film division since 2017, the studio announced on Tuesday morning. “Joe and his team continue to execute our core mission of creating great intellectual properties with a strong...
‘Star Trek: Picard': The Cast of ‘Next Generation’ Cast Takes One Last Ride in Final Season Trailer (Video)
Jean-Luc, Crusher, Riker, Worf, Troi and La Forge are back together. More than 35 years after they had their first voyage together, the cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is ready for their likely curtain call as the trailer for the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” premiered at New York Comic-Con ahead of its release on Paramount+ this coming February.
Details of Bill Murray’s ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior That Shut Down ‘Being Mortal’ Revealed (Report)
The details of the encounter between Bill Murray and a production staffer that led Disney’s Searchlight unit to abruptly shut down production of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut “Being Mortal” in April have been revealed in a report from Puck. Murray, 72, had become “particularly friendly” with...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0