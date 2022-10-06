ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Photos from Jamari Phillips' Unofficial UCLA Visit

Jamari Phillips, the 6-3 guard from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian, unofficially visited UCLA Oct. 30th, and he recently posted some photos of the visit on Instagram. Phillips, the No. 25-ranked prospect overall in the class of 2024, took in a UCLA practice and then attended the UCLA/Washington football game at the Rose Bowl that night. The UCLA basketball team was honored during a commercial break in the first quarter.
Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: UCLA usurps USC at No. 1 spot after big win over Utah

For the second straight weekend, the UCLA Bruins came away with the biggest victory of all Pac-12 teams, this time beating Utah. The Bruins were electric and silenced a handful of critics while pumping excitement into the program. Meanwhile, hated neighbor USC handled business as well, fending off the pesky Washington State Cougars who couldn't score enough points to keep up with the Trojans. Also on upset alert, or so we thought before kickoff, was Oregon who cruised against Arizona in Tuscon. While the Ducks were able to overcome their recent struggles in the desert, Washington was not as it lost to Arizona State.
College football rankings: Texas, UCLA lead Kirk Herbstreit's top-performing teams of Week 6

Plenty of teams impressed during Week 6's college football action, and Kirk Herbstreit shouted several of them out. Herbstreit released his top-eight teams from over the weekend, headlined by a handful that blew out conference opponents. Several of the teams certainly sent a message as to what the rest of the season could look like, including Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, who enjoyed a 49-0 blowout win over Oklahoma.
