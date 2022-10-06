Read full article on original website
Jamari Phillips, the 6-3 guard from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian, unofficially visited UCLA Oct. 30th, and he recently posted some photos of the visit on Instagram. Phillips, the No. 25-ranked prospect overall in the class of 2024, took in a UCLA practice and then attended the UCLA/Washington football game at the Rose Bowl that night. The UCLA basketball team was honored during a commercial break in the first quarter.
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco linebacker/safety Ty Lee went to his first UCLA game of the year in the win over Utah...
The Utes suffered a tough loss to the Bruins on Saturday, but with that crushing loss comes an opportunity for this Utah team to learn and grow. Here are the five.
For the second straight weekend, the UCLA Bruins came away with the biggest victory of all Pac-12 teams, this time beating Utah. The Bruins were electric and silenced a handful of critics while pumping excitement into the program. Meanwhile, hated neighbor USC handled business as well, fending off the pesky Washington State Cougars who couldn't score enough points to keep up with the Trojans. Also on upset alert, or so we thought before kickoff, was Oregon who cruised against Arizona in Tuscon. While the Ducks were able to overcome their recent struggles in the desert, Washington was not as it lost to Arizona State.
Plenty of teams impressed during Week 6's college football action, and Kirk Herbstreit shouted several of them out. Herbstreit released his top-eight teams from over the weekend, headlined by a handful that blew out conference opponents. Several of the teams certainly sent a message as to what the rest of the season could look like, including Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, who enjoyed a 49-0 blowout win over Oklahoma.
UCLA is prominently featured as 247Sports' Chris Hummer joins Grace Remington to break down the winners and losers of the latest AP Top 25 poll release.
