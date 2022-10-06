For the second straight weekend, the UCLA Bruins came away with the biggest victory of all Pac-12 teams, this time beating Utah. The Bruins were electric and silenced a handful of critics while pumping excitement into the program. Meanwhile, hated neighbor USC handled business as well, fending off the pesky Washington State Cougars who couldn't score enough points to keep up with the Trojans. Also on upset alert, or so we thought before kickoff, was Oregon who cruised against Arizona in Tuscon. While the Ducks were able to overcome their recent struggles in the desert, Washington was not as it lost to Arizona State.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO