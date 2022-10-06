ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Are two ballot referendums driving a Ky. voter registration surge?

Kentucky’s chief election officer isn’t expecting two constitutional amendments on the November ballot to drive high turnout. The most high profile of the two will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. A Kansas abortion amendment in August produced record turnout, but Secretary of State Michael...
Kentucky Public Radio voter guide: Find out who’s on your ballot

Kentuckians will have a long list of political races to consider during this year’s General Election on Nov. 8. Ballots include contests for U.S. Senate, all six of the state’s seats in Congress, all 100 seats in the state House of Representatives, half of the 38 seats in the state Senate and four of the seven seats on the state Supreme Court.
