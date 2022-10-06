ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Illinois Homecoming Week Events

Homecoming 5K – Registration will open at 9:00am, Race to begin at 10:00am – Sign Up. Alumni Center Fountain Dyeing, Pancake Breakfast, Special Guests!. For more information and full event descriptions, visit https://diversity.illinois.edu/diversity-campus-culture/events/indigenous-peoples-day-2022/. Welcome, Blessing, and Recognition of Place – 9:00am. Location: Knight Auditorium, Spurlock Museum of...
Latinos find home in the Quad Cities

Most of the nearly two million Illinoisans who identify as Hispanic or Latino reside in the Chicago metropolitan area. The second largest population, nearly 20,000, is in the Quad Cities. Guests:. Janessa Calderon. Executive Director, Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Maria Ontiveros. Corporate Community Liason, Group O.
