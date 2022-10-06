Buccaneers Coach Has Honest Admission On Cole Beasley's Sudden Retirement

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers surprisingly lost a player to sudden retirement on Wednesday.

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, who signed with the team just recently, announced his retirement at 33 on Wednesday.

He wants to spend more time with his wife and kids.

"He is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," agent Joel Turner told ESPN .

Even Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is surprised with Beasley's sudden decision.

He was counting on having him in the lineup for the rest of the season.

Byron Leftwich On Cole Beasley’s abrupt retirement: “It caught me by surprise, but that’s the game. Players know first, and when you get there the best thing to do is get out.” Adds Beasley made right call bc, “It’s a tough game to play halfway in and halfway out.” #nflnetwork

The Bucs will have to move forward with the other guys on the roster. Luckily, the Bucs' passing attack is one of the best in the League when healthy.

Tampa Bay hosts the Falcons of Atlanta on Sunday.