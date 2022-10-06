ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers Coach Has Honest Admission On Cole Beasley's Sudden Retirement

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUNUF_0iOmv93a00

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers surprisingly lost a player to sudden retirement on Wednesday.

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, who signed with the team just recently, announced his retirement at 33 on Wednesday.

He wants to spend more time with his wife and kids.

"He is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," agent Joel Turner told ESPN .

Even Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is surprised with Beasley's sudden decision.

He was counting on having him in the lineup for the rest of the season.

Byron Leftwich On Cole Beasley’s abrupt retirement: “It caught me by surprise, but that’s the game. Players know first, and when you get there the best thing to do is get out.” Adds Beasley made right call bc, “It’s a tough game to play halfway in and halfway out.” #nflnetwork

The Bucs will have to move forward with the other guys on the roster. Luckily, the Bucs' passing attack is one of the best in the League when healthy.

Tampa Bay hosts the Falcons of Atlanta on Sunday.

Comments / 17

Consider This ...
4d ago

Football continues to loose fans weekly due to players’ preaching lectures and messaging, their sideline sideshows, and owners’ obscene profiteering. Fans once loyal are leaving as this sport creeps towards the gutter

Reply(2)
7
Janet Johnson
3d ago

Good For CB, Enough Is Enough. Family Becomes More Important As The Children Get Older. Blessing To Him And His Family. 🙏💯❤️

Reply
4
Open Eyz
4d ago

Lol. CB's wife showed him that report of Tom and Giselle having issues, and was like "what are you going to do?" 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Leftwich
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k

The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Espn#The Falcons Of Atlanta
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired

An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if." Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina. The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon. "Now hearing it's a matter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady

If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it’s Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn’t Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to wild Penn State head coach news

Head coach James Franklin is entering his eighth season leading the Penn State Nittany Lions football program after he joined the program in 2014. But some recent NFL news has one college football insider speculating that his days in Happy Valley could be numbered. With the Carolina Panthers firing head...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

NFL Defensive Coordinator Reportedly Fired Monday

Matt Rhule isn't the only notable coach out on Monday afternoon. The Carolina Panthers fired their head coach on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped them to 1-4 on the year. Rhule is not the only big name out...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
234
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy