Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region this week.
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning.
Hurricanes Ian, Fiona become most recent billion-dollar weather disasters to strike US
The list of billion-dollar weather disasters to strike the U.S. in 2022 continues to grow, with hurricanes Ian and Fiona becoming the most recent such disasters the nation has endured this year.
Thousands of Hurricane Ian survivors may be priced out of rebuilding if zoning laws change
San Carlos Island was a living man's island. You didn't have to have a mega income to survive.
Sister fights Hurricane Ian's rising floodwaters to save disabled brothers
All Darcy Bishop can think of while she tries to salvage decades of waterlogged memories destroyed after Hurricane Ian sent nearly 7 feet of storm surge through her front door is Santa Claus.
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian
Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
Fort Myers Beach reopens to residents, business owners nearly 2 weeks after Hurricane Ian
Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, the town of Fort Myers Beach is now allowing residents and business owners to return to the area to begin the next steps of the recovery process.
Florida mom uses plastic bin to protect infant son as Hurricane Ian floods neighborhood
Never wake a sleeping child, especially an infant tucked in a plastic tub to protect him from drowning in the rage of Hurricane Ian.
Ian’s destruction expected to rank in top 10 costliest hurricanes in US history
Private estimates put losses at between $42 billion to $57 billion
Aside from Hurricane Ian, severe weather reports in US slowed in September
September's 559 reports of severe weather were just 56% of the long-term average -- though these reports do not count damage reports from tropical systems such as Hurricane Ian, which are tracked separately.
Florida deputy's sign of patriotism shines bright amid gloom of Hurricane Ian
A Florida deputy's sign of patriotism is shining brightly amid the gloom and destruction of Hurricane Ian.
7 weather changes to expect in October
Fall is the transition season between summer and winter, so it should be no surprise that October can be a very changeable month.
After Hurricane Ian delays, Florida to see 3 launches in 4 days
ULA, SpaceX and NASA have plans for unrelated back-to-back launches this week that will keep the Space Coast busy for three days.
'We're alive': Woman rescues elderly parents from flooded home during Hurricane Ian
Floridians sift through the flood-soaked rubble of their homes after Ian barreled through the Sunshine State nearly two weeks ago.
When will power be turned back on? Full restoration from Hurricane Ian could take months
Utility companies in Florida are working around the clock to restore power, but officials warn the task may take weeks to even months to complete in the hardest-hit areas.
Marco Island landmark Dome Home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
It was the Dome Home of legend and lore on an island that is the gateway to the 10,000 Islands. "They were a bucket list item," remarked a tourist on the Facebook site "RIP Dome Home Cape Romano Marco Island." The famous domes succumbed to the sea during Hurricane Ian.
'Their lives are never going to be the same': Floridians begin difficult task of recovering from Ian
A dishwasher, a car title with no car, closet shelves – those are just a few of the belongings lining a street in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
