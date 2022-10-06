ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Argentine judge launches probe into Nicaragua abuse claims

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukZK0_0iOmue2700

A judge in Argentina has launched a criminal investigation into Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario María Murillo to determine whether they are responsible for crimes against humanity.

Federal Judge Ariel Lijo launched the investigation Wednesday at the behest of prosecutor Eduardo Taiano after two lawyers filed a criminal complaint against Nicaragua’s leaders.

Taiano has said Argentina’s judiciary is within its rights to investigate human rights violations that took place in another country because Argentina’s Constitution recognizes the principle of universal jurisdiction.

As the first measure, Lijo sent a request for information to the Nicaraguan judiciary demanding details on whether there are any open cases related to alleged illegal detentions and the disappearance of people, a judicial official with knowledge of the case told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still in a preliminary stage.

This is not the first time Argentina’s judiciary has investigated allegations of human rights abuses in another country using the principle of universal jurisdiction.

A court in Argentina launched an investigation in 2010 into allegations of human rights abuses during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) as well as during Francisco Franco’s regime and the two years between the dictator’s death in 1975 and the first democratic election s. More recently, a court in Argentina gave the green light in 2021 to an investigation into claims of human rights violations against the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar.

In his request for the investigation to be opened, Taiano specifically targeted Ortega and his wife, who is also the country’s vice president, as well as “those who within the state or semi-official structures” can be responsible for dictating executions and persecutions “on political and/or religious grounds.”

Ortega’s government has intensified the persecution of its political adversaries and uses the courts to accuse their family members of criminal activity, according to human rights organizations.

Tens of thousands of Nicaraguans have fled the country as a result of the persecution that followed the massive protests of April 2018 that led to people being detained and receiving long prison sentences.

Argentina’s judicial action is in response to a complaint filed by two lawyers, Darío Richarte and Diego Pirota, based on a news story regarding the detention of Rolando Álvarez, the bishop of Matagalpa who is under house arrest. Little is known about his health.

The complaint pointed out that the situation of the bishop’s detention takes place within the context of a systematic attack against the civilian population and mentions investigations pointing to abuses by Ortega’s government. The investigations were carried out by the Inter American Commission of Human Rights, the U.N. Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, the Center for Legal and Social Studies and the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights.

Taiano has said Argentina’s judiciary can launch the investigation into Nicaragua’s government due to international commitments that “establish the duty of domestic tribunals to investigate in the name of the international community.”

The prosecutor also pointed out that the International Criminal Court would not be able to try any alleged crimes because Nicaragua has not ratified the Rome Statute.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Latvian PM calls on EU to end all tourist visas for Russians

Latvia’s prime minister, Krišjānis Kariņš, has called on EU leaders to stop all tourist visas for Russians, reigniting the debate about further tightening sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Speaking to the Guardian, Kariņš rejected the idea that allowing Russians seeking to evade the draft...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Putin calls Crimea bridge attack ‘act of terrorism’ amid fresh blasts in Kyiv

Vladimir Putin called the blast on a critical Crimea bridge an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine, in his first public response to the damage to Russia’s vital artery to the annexed territory.“There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure,” the Russian president said in a video on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel last night.He said that the attack was “devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services”.Top Russian officials have called for killing of the “terrorists” responsible for the attack.Early on Monday central Kyiv was rocked by explosions which...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

860K+
Followers
182K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy