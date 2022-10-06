Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Marvel puts Blade movie on hold, delays everything else
It’s another “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good” day at Marvel HQ, with the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade movie officially being put on pause and pretty much every other big movie on the slate getting pushed back—including some we don’t know about yet. Is this the end of Marvel’s box office dominance? No, we’ll just have to wait slightly longer to see our favorite superhero friends… and more than slightly longer in at least one case.
A.V. Club
The Winchesters
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 9 to Thursday, October 13. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Let The Right One In (Showtime, Sunday,...
A.V. Club
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
It wouldn’t be overstating it to say that Black Panther wasn’t just a cultural phenomenon, but one of the best Marvel films in recent years. It was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, including Best Picture (the first superhero film to receive such an honor), and won six. It was that rare breed of film loved by critics and fans alike. With all its success, a sequel seemed inevitable. Until the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 put those plans on hold. Rather than recast the role, the production team decided to honor Boseman’s memory and incorporate his death into the new film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As T’Challa himself said, “Death is not the end.” Read on for more details about the upcoming film.
A.V. Club
The 20 biggest game-changing moments from The Walking Dead
Remember when everyone was watching The Walking Dead? At the height of its popularity, way back in the early 2010s, it was the most-watched, most talked-about show on television. Every twist and turn was a collective experience, and if you cared about it you had to watch the episodes live or risk being spoiled. Now, as the series shambles towards the end of its 11th and final season, those conversations are still happening, just with a smaller number of die-hard fans. There’s enough interest to ensure the surviving characters will live on through a seemingly unending stream of spinoffs and movies (and books and games and merch). The Walking Dead isn’t just a TV show based on a comic-book series anymore; it’s a global brand.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’
“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
A.V. Club
Rob McElhenney’s DNA is all over the new trailer for Mythic Quest
For the last two seasons, Mythic Quest, like For All Mankind, played second fiddle to Apple TV’s most popular shows: Ted Lasso and Severance. So it only seems fitting that show creator Rob McElhenney, a television superpower with 150,000 seasons of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia under his belt, would take a little from their success.
A.V. Club
Whoa, this new Picard trailer has some weird Next Generation cameos
The central premise of Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season has always been pretty clear: To give fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation the reunion tour this particular show had always resisted becoming for its first two seasons on the air. There’s nothing really wrong with that, either: It’s not like Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, and Gates McFadden aren’t still compelling as Riker, Worf, Troi, LaForge and Crusher—or that it’s not fascinating to see how these characters are handling Federation life 20-plus years after the show ended.
A.V. Club
How Hellraiser director David Bruckner turned me into a movie villain after a negative review
The relationship between filmmakers and critics can be a complicated one. Directors can spend years getting something made, and may become understandably defensive when a critic fires off a review that dismisses, misinterprets, or condemns that project. Conversely, critics consider themselves analysts of form and/or function, and temperature-takers of the merits of a work. When their critique is rebuked it can feel like their role as cultural commentators is being challenged. Of course, each party can learn from the other, but like with any relationship, their dynamic requires mutual respect, humility, and a level of compassion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Maggie and Negan's The Walking Dead spin-off arrives in April 2023
The Walking Dead is ending—can you believe it?—with its 11th season in November. However, much like its central zombies, this franchise isn’t easy to kill. AMC’s long-running drama is getting multiple spin-offs of various beloved TWD protagonists, including Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Maggie, and Negan. At the New York Comic Con send-off panel for TWD, producer Scott M. Gimple shed some insight into these upcoming shows.
A.V. Club
Deadpool's TJ Miller says he won't work with "horrifically mean" Ryan Reynolds again
Known to be the utmost professional on a set, comedian and actor T.J. Miller has some complaints about his treatment while filming the superhero comedy Deadpool from a certain Merc with a Mouth. Speaking on The Adam Carolla Show, the Silicon Valley star shared that he’d never work with his Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds again after the actor supposedly took some jabs at Miller while filming a scene.
A.V. Club
Mustache enthusiast Kenneth Branagh to make third Poirot movie
Kenneth Branagh’s combing those whiskers, packing his mustache guards, and heading to Venice. Announced today, the Oscar-nominated director will return to the Christie-verse with A Haunting In Venice, another mustache-centric Poirot mystery that follows Death On The Nile. A Haunting In Venice isn’t shaking up the formula. Branagh’s bringing...
A.V. Club
Could Mad Men's Matthew Weiner get a writing credit on Taylor Swift's Midnights?
Inspiration can come from anywhere, even a good binge-watch. Just ask Taylor Swift, who has drawn from all sorts of places to create her lyrics and visuals (she’s cited The Way We Were, Love Story, and Kramer vs. Kramer as crucial to crafting the All Too Well short film). The upcoming Midnights album is no exception, with one song title plucked straight out of the Golden Age of Television.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
In Piggy, body shaming and a slasher add up to a horror film withatwist
The poster for Piggy, with a blood-soaked girl standing in what looks like a defiant pose, strongly implies a particular sort of story that the movie itself doesn’t exactly offer. As one might reasonably assume, the girl in question is given the insulting nickname of the title and bullied. As one might not, this isn’t about her taking violent revenge upon her tormentors. Writer-director Carlota Pereda, in her solo feature debut that expands her previous short, adds a major swerve that takes things in a different direction from the usual underdog vengeance tale. Not that the opening pig head on a butcher hook is entirely misdirection, mind.
A.V. Club
David O. Russell's Amsterdam is turning into a massive box-office bomb
Well, every prestige ensemble picture can’t be a home run. The latest victim of astronomical hype: David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, which appears to be morphing from a star-studded 1930s caper with awards-season buzz to a box-office bomb. Deadline reports that between a projected global gross of $35 million, $70 million in estimated global P&A, and all other home ancillaries, Amsterdam could lose $97 million.
A.V. Club
Halloween costume ideas to suit every pop culture fan for 2022
After a couple of tough pandemic years, Halloween is finally back with a vengeance. Sure, you could dress up as a sexy witch/devil/baseball player/cowboy/cheerleader/whatever, but as a reader of The A.V. Club, why not take advantage of your affinity for pop culture and draw inspiration from this year’s crop of charismatic characters? The following movie and TV figures are sure to make appearances at your next Halloween costume party, parade or gathering. Read on to find inspiration and helpful links to props, masks, and other clothing to complete your costume. Which look best suits you?
A.V. Club
Alan Moore unsurprisingly thinks superheroes “can be a precursor to fascism”
Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version swinging into theaters last month, Watchmen author Alan Moore still isn’t a fan of superheroes. Speaking to The Guardian last week, Moore spoke with his typical candor, bluntly saying that our cultural obsession with superheroes “can very often be a precursor to fascism.”
A.V. Club
John Cleese's new show is headed to a network that's been described as a "British Fox News"
Despite the gruesome extent to which John Cleese’s Black Knight is willing to wave away a “flesh wound” in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, there’s one thing the actor himself won’t brush off: cancel culture. Cleese, who has become a vocal critic of cancellation and woke culture in his later life, will debut a new series on right-wing leaning U.K. network GB News, which launched in 2021.
A.V. Club
Wendell & Wild
It takes a visionary director to adapt Neil Gaiman’s Coraline in a successful manner, and Henry Selick is just that. But during a Saturday afternoon panel at New York Comic Con, the Wendell & Wild director says that choosing his protagonist for the project involved a key moment of collaborating with Jordan Peele, who he says pushed him to create a story that centers a young woman of color.
Ryan Reynolds Said He'd Love To Play Mac's Boyfriend On "It's Always Sunny," And Rob McElhenney Is Definitely Into It
I just can't stop thinking about how different life would be if Ryan Reynolds actually got cast as Superman and Rob McElhenney was cast as Anakin Skywalker. Sponsored by Petco.
PETS・
A.V. Club
It’s official: Tom Cruise will ("hopefully") be the first civilian to do a spacewalk
In a recent Variety piece, William Shatner wrote that going to space “was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered,” and that the experience “filled me with overwhelming sadness.” “[When] I looked in the opposite direction, into space, there was no mystery, no majestic awe to behold … all I saw was death,” he shared. Anyway, gather ’round for a fun update on Tom Cruise’s space movie!
Comments / 0