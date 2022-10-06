Read full article on original website
Daemon and Viserys’ poignant moment on House Of The Dragon wasn’t scripted
[The following contains spoilers for the House Of The Dragon episode “The Lord Of The Tides”]. The most recent episode of HBO’s House Of The Dragon was a lot, with a emotionally complex dinner party and a misunderstood conversation that is going to annoyingly serve as the basis of an entire war, but one of its best moments—arguably one of the best moments in the whole Game Of Thrones HBO franchise—came after Paddy Considine’s King Viserys made his dramatic “I’d like an Emmy, please” entrance during the big debate sequence.
Daemon Targaryen Continues To Be The Best Part Of "House Of The Dragon," And Everyone And Their Mom Is Obsessed
Just another week where Daemon Targaryen proved to be the most unhinged (and most loved) character on the show.
House Of The Dragon
The mention of “The Song Of Ice And Fire” as a prophecy in the first episode of House Of The Dragon came as something of a surprise to book readers. Not because they were unfamiliar with the concept, but because it doesn’t appear anywhere in Fire And Blood, the book that serves as inspiration for the series. At first, it seemed like the showrunners threw it into the premiere as a way to tie the spinoff to its predecessor. Game Of Thrones fans surely knew exactly what Viserys was talking about in that scene. Now that we’ve seen the end of episode eight, though, it’s looking like the prophecy will play a much bigger part in the conflict to come.
George R.R. Martin: ‘House of the Dragon’ Needs 40 Episodes to Tell Full Story, Paddy Considine ‘Deserves an Emmy’
George R.R. Martin wrote in an Oct. 11 blog post that “House of the Dragon” will need to run a total of 40 episodes if it wants to fully tell the story of the Targaryen civil war, commonly referred to as the Dance of Dragons. The first season of the HBO prequel series runs 10 episodes, so Martin is envisioning a four-season run for the show. HBO has already greenlit a second season of “House of the Dragon.” “When I was a boy, shows had 39 episodes a season,” Martin wrote. “By the time I was writing for ‘Beauty and the Beast,’...
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’
“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
David O. Russell's Amsterdam is turning into a massive box-office bomb
Well, every prestige ensemble picture can’t be a home run. The latest victim of astronomical hype: David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, which appears to be morphing from a star-studded 1930s caper with awards-season buzz to a box-office bomb. Deadline reports that between a projected global gross of $35 million, $70 million in estimated global P&A, and all other home ancillaries, Amsterdam could lose $97 million.
Angela Lansbury’s Husband: Meet The Late Actress’ Peter Shaw, Who Predeceased Her
Angela Lansbury is known for her decades-spanning career, including her 12-year run on “Murder, She Wrote” in the 1980s and 1990s. Angela was married twice in her life, for one year to Richard Cromwell, and 53 years to Peter Shaw. She believed she and Peter had the “perfect...
Jennifer Lawrence knows things got a bit weird there for a minute
Such is the cannibalistic nature of the Hollywood starlet cycle: when a female star is on the rise, our culture is all too happy to chew her up and spit her back out, deeming her “annoying” for all the reasons we previously enjoyed her. It happened to Anne Hathaway, and it also affected Jennifer Lawrence, who admitted during an event at the BFI London Film Festival that she “lost a sense of control” during the peak of her fame.
Margot Robbie wants Harley Quinn to be a Macbeth-type role—and trusts Lady Gaga with the challenge
Margot Robbie would love to see Harley Quinn have her own Macbeth-style arc—and no, she doesn’t mean the severed head part. In a new interview with MTV News, Robbie discusses Lady Gaga’s turn in Todd Phillips’ highly-anticipated Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. Gaga has all but been confirmed to take up the Harley Quinn mantle—neither Warner Bros. nor Gaga have officially commented on the part—and Robbie is sharing her excitement at (probably) seeing a new iteration of the role.
Ryan Reynolds Said He'd Love To Play Mac's Boyfriend On "It's Always Sunny," And Rob McElhenney Is Definitely Into It
I just can't stop thinking about how different life would be if Ryan Reynolds actually got cast as Superman and Rob McElhenney was cast as Anakin Skywalker. Sponsored by Petco.
How Hellraiser director David Bruckner turned me into a movie villain after a negative review
The relationship between filmmakers and critics can be a complicated one. Directors can spend years getting something made, and may become understandably defensive when a critic fires off a review that dismisses, misinterprets, or condemns that project. Conversely, critics consider themselves analysts of form and/or function, and temperature-takers of the merits of a work. When their critique is rebuked it can feel like their role as cultural commentators is being challenged. Of course, each party can learn from the other, but like with any relationship, their dynamic requires mutual respect, humility, and a level of compassion.
Aubrey Plaza discusses producing more, freaking out Robert De Niro
During a recent appearance at a London Film Festival Screentalk session (via Variety), Aubrey Plaza took a moment to talk about her new movie Emily The Criminal, why she wanted to do more producing at this point in her career, and how she freaked out Robert De Niro while filming Dirty Grandpa by being “totally insane” (in character). That’s about as wide-ranging as a celebrity chat can get, so let’s start with the serious one.
Jamie Lee Curtis teases the "end" of the Halloween franchise
[Note: This article contains spoilers for 2021's Halloween Kills.]. Jamie Lee Curtis wants us to believe the beloved Halloween franchise is for sure, definitely, without a doubt wrapping up after Halloween Ends. Mm-hmm. The film, which releases on October 14, will complete David Gordon Green’s trilogy that began with 2018's Halloween. It will technically be the 13th film of the franchise. “I’m ready to end it, but I’m going to miss you all so much,” Curtis tearfully said while kicking off the New York Comic Con panel with moderator and fellow scream queen Drew Barrymore. “Endings are a bitch, but so is Laurie Strode,” she added (to a loud round of applause, I might add).
Whoa, this new Picard trailer has some weird Next Generation cameos
The central premise of Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season has always been pretty clear: To give fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation the reunion tour this particular show had always resisted becoming for its first two seasons on the air. There’s nothing really wrong with that, either: It’s not like Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, and Gates McFadden aren’t still compelling as Riker, Worf, Troi, LaForge and Crusher—or that it’s not fascinating to see how these characters are handling Federation life 20-plus years after the show ended.
Our Father in television: The Young Pope might be getting a third season
God has (maybe) answered our prayers—Paulo Sorrentino’s weirdly great The Young Pope and its sequel series The New Pope might be blessed with a third follow-up. The news was hinted at by series producer Lorenzo Mieli while speaking during a keynote at the London Film Festival, reports Deadline.
Rob McElhenney’s DNA is all over the new trailer for Mythic Quest
For the last two seasons, Mythic Quest, like For All Mankind, played second fiddle to Apple TV’s most popular shows: Ted Lasso and Severance. So it only seems fitting that show creator Rob McElhenney, a television superpower with 150,000 seasons of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia under his belt, would take a little from their success.
Festival breakout Women Talking gets an emotional, somber first trailer
Premiering at the Telluride Film Festival last month, Sarah Polley’s Women Talking seemed poised to compete with the other major #MeToo-inspired drama, She Said, also set to come out this year (and also produced by Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B). However, Women Talking has already begun differentiating itself.
