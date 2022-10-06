The mention of “The Song Of Ice And Fire” as a prophecy in the first episode of House Of The Dragon came as something of a surprise to book readers. Not because they were unfamiliar with the concept, but because it doesn’t appear anywhere in Fire And Blood, the book that serves as inspiration for the series. At first, it seemed like the showrunners threw it into the premiere as a way to tie the spinoff to its predecessor. Game Of Thrones fans surely knew exactly what Viserys was talking about in that scene. Now that we’ve seen the end of episode eight, though, it’s looking like the prophecy will play a much bigger part in the conflict to come.

