Read full article on original website
Related
You’re not ready for this gut-wrenching new Netflix docuseries
The latest addition to Netflix’s lineup of true-crime titles arrives on Wednesday, in the form of the 3-episode docuseries Sins of Our Mother — another release from the streamer that will no doubt have viewers glued to their screens with jaws dropped the whole time. Check out the...
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Viewers are calling 'seriously underrated' thriller 'the best movie on Netflix'
It's easy for content to get lost amid the hundreds of titles available on Netflix, but users can't stop raving about one 'underrated' thriller that arrived on the streaming platform a few years ago. What Happened To Monday first dropped on Netflix in 2017, and while we've had all sorts...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
Zac Efron Shared An Honest Take On Rumors That Marvel Is Looking To Cast An Actor Like Him
Zac Efron weighs in on the rumors that Marvel is looking for a star that fits his "type."
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
The Old Man review – Jeff Bridges can barely put his socks on, but he sure can shoot
Bridges plays an ex-CIA agent who has been in hiding for decades. Now, he’s paranoid old enemies are out to get him. Are they? Of course!
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad
The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
Yahoo!
55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13
Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL・
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”
When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
Comments / 0