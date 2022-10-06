ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NY1

Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City

This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting

The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Hundreds rally for human justice during walk from Brooklyn to Long Island City

Dozens of grassroots organizations and hundreds of concerned New Yorkers gathered for a 14-mile walk on Monday to call for changes to systemic disparities that they are disproportionately effect people of color. The walk is held annually by the human justice organization Community Capacity Development, who brought together advocates, activists,...
BROOKLYN, NY
eastnewyork.com

East New York Welcomes Kingsborough College to the Neighborhood In Its First Satellite Location

Kingsborough Community College President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader summed it up best by saying “It’s a special day to celebrate.” KCC unveiled its first satellite location on Tuesday, October 4 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Chestnut Commons, a 14-story building at 110 Dinsmore Place in East New York/Cypress Hills Brooklyn that will provide 275 permanently affordable homes, retail space and a community center. It is one of the first developments from the East New York Neighborhood Plan.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

Building Black Bed-Stuy is preserving the legacy of a neighborhood in transition

Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. There is a statistic that went super viral a couple years ago and continues to make the rounds from time to time online: The Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy lost 22,000 black residents in the last decade, and in the same time added more than 30,000 white residents. That’s according to the 2020 census data.
BROOKLYN, NY
westviewnews.org

Keep Manhattan Eye and Ear Open

Our community is again mobilizing to stop a hospital closure, this time at Manhattan Eye and Ear. And its no secret that despite promises to the contrary after the COVID Pandemic Mt. Sinai Hospital would love to downsize Beth Israel Hospital. At Manhattan Eye and Ear we are told that “no services will be lost”; they will simply be moved to smaller local facilities, similar to Urgent Care centers.
BROOKLYN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

From Economy Candy to Delmonico’s, the Oldest Eateries in New York by Category

From the origin of the American hot dog in Coney Island to the invention of the Bloody Mary at Manhattan’s 21 Club, New York is a breeding ground for the American food scene. Dating back to before the Revolutionary War, restaurants in New York City bare the influence of those who graced their interior. As waves of immigration brought new cuisines to the city, new types of restaurants, such as pizzerias and kosher Jewish delis, diversified the food options in the city. Today, a number of eateries remain that have earned the superlative, “the oldest.” Whether one visits Fraunces Tavern to eat at the oldest bar in Manhattan or Economy Candy to snack on candy from the city’s oldest candy store, there is a historic eatery for everyone to enjoy. Here are the oldest eateries in New York by category!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol

A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wild941.com

Criminals Living Nice In NYC Because Of This Lady

Crime has been crazy in New York City but it end up catching up with few people and this one women too. She has been helping out a few gang members in New York City by faking a lot of documents. She was so deep into the helping that she was housing gang members in luxury apartments in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

