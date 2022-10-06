Read full article on original website
Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
Freakling Bros. Horror Show
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever!. It is their 30th year, after all. Joining us now with more is Warren Ross, director of operations and former actor for the famed haunt.
Sahara Las Vegas celebrates 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Sahara Las Vegas just hit a major milestone, hitting its 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip. The casino first opened its doors on October 7, 1952, during a vibrant decade that hosted many notable entertainers throughout the years. On Friday, October 7, 2022,...
$5 bet turns into almost $3 million jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky visitor turned their single-digit bet into a seven-digit jackpot while playing a slot machine on the Las Vegas Strip. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the jackpot happened sometime last week to a guest who chose to remain anonymous. The lucky slot...
Iconic rooftop ice rink returns to The Cosmopolitan this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A beloved and well-known elevated ice rink is making its return to the Las Vegas Strip for its eleventh season. The rink, located atop The Cosmopolitan casino, will be open to the public starting Tuesday, November 15, and will run through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Hawaii visitor hits $717K jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest visiting the "Ninth Island" will be returning home with a heavier wallet. The guest hit a jackpot of more than $717,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7, according to a spokesperson for Boyd Gaming. The guest, a Boyd...
Police looking for missing man last seen in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a man reported missing from the downtown Las Vegas area this week. Bryan Fisher was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in the 200 block of Lewis Avenue, near Clark Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. He...
Blink-182 to return to Las Vegas as part of reunion tour with Tom DeLonge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — All the small things will be back in Las Vegas next year. Blink-182 announced they will take part in the "When We Were Young" music festival planned for October 2023. The appearance is part of the rock band's reunion world tour, as guitarist Tom DeLonge...
Chip the poodle is looking for forever home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We had Chip in studio as he looks for a new permanent home!. Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA also joined us to tell us more.
Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
M Resort in Henderson planning $206 million expansion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is planning a $206 million expansion that would add a second hotel tower to the property. PENN Entertainment announced the development in a news release Monday, one of four new growth projects for its resorts around the U.S. The new...
Asian Night Market returns to the valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is returning to the valley!. After a two-year break from the pandemic, the event is coming back better than ever. Celebrate Asian & Pacific Islander culture with a day of entertainment, music, and food. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 15,000 lanterns...
Blue Bell announces the return of some holiday favorites
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the holidays around the corner, you can't help but crave the holiday flavors that come along with the season. Blue Bell announced they are bringing back a holiday favorite, Peppermint Bark Ice Cream!. Blue Bell describes Peppermint Bark as a smooth mint ice cream...
Family, friends meet at park for vigil of Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People from across the valley gathered at a local park to honor a woman who was fatally stabbed along the Las Vegas Strip. A make-shift memorial was laid out for display at Cornerstone Park as people paid tribute to Maris DiGiovanni. The 30-year-old was murdered...
Holiday shop thrift store is here with all the deals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays are fast approaching, and if you're looking to save money while getting in the spirit of giving, this holiday shop thrift store might be for you. The shop, run by the Assistance League non-profit organization, had its grand opening on Saturday, supporting children...
Annual UNLV Art Walk returns in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual UNLV Art Walk, a celebration of arts, will return to the campus this November. The fifth annual event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, along the academic mall of the university. Attendees can enjoy art exhibitions, live...
Las Vegas Strip performers speak out on safety following deadly stabbing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Showgirl impersonators are speaking out about their work on the Las Vegas Strip and giving details on how they’re treated. A heightened police presence could be seen up and down the Strip on Sunday as officers were out patrolling. This comes after a mass...
3 injured after car crashes in business near Durango, Windmill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people are hurt after a car crashed into a local business. It was reported on Monday around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Durango near Windmill Lane. Police say the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. This is a...
