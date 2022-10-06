ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

24-Hour bingo returns to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 24-Hour bingo is coming back to Arizona Charlie's this Halloween season. The casino announced Monday that both locations will bring the marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 1. With a $4 buy-in, players will receive a grand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Freakling Bros. Horror Show

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back and scarier than ever!. It is their 30th year, after all. Joining us now with more is Warren Ross, director of operations and former actor for the famed haunt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Sahara Las Vegas celebrates 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Sahara Las Vegas just hit a major milestone, hitting its 70th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip. The casino first opened its doors on October 7, 1952, during a vibrant decade that hosted many notable entertainers throughout the years. On Friday, October 7, 2022,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

$5 bet turns into almost $3 million jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky visitor turned their single-digit bet into a seven-digit jackpot while playing a slot machine on the Las Vegas Strip. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the jackpot happened sometime last week to a guest who chose to remain anonymous. The lucky slot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Iconic rooftop ice rink returns to The Cosmopolitan this winter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A beloved and well-known elevated ice rink is making its return to the Las Vegas Strip for its eleventh season. The rink, located atop The Cosmopolitan casino, will be open to the public starting Tuesday, November 15, and will run through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police looking for missing man last seen in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a man reported missing from the downtown Las Vegas area this week. Bryan Fisher was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in the 200 block of Lewis Avenue, near Clark Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. He...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

M Resort in Henderson planning $206 million expansion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The M Resort in Henderson is planning a $206 million expansion that would add a second hotel tower to the property. PENN Entertainment announced the development in a news release Monday, one of four new growth projects for its resorts around the U.S. The new...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Asian Night Market returns to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is returning to the valley!. After a two-year break from the pandemic, the event is coming back better than ever. Celebrate Asian & Pacific Islander culture with a day of entertainment, music, and food. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 15,000 lanterns...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Blue Bell announces the return of some holiday favorites

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the holidays around the corner, you can't help but crave the holiday flavors that come along with the season. Blue Bell announced they are bringing back a holiday favorite, Peppermint Bark Ice Cream!. Blue Bell describes Peppermint Bark as a smooth mint ice cream...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday shop thrift store is here with all the deals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays are fast approaching, and if you're looking to save money while getting in the spirit of giving, this holiday shop thrift store might be for you. The shop, run by the Assistance League non-profit organization, had its grand opening on Saturday, supporting children...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Annual UNLV Art Walk returns in November

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual UNLV Art Walk, a celebration of arts, will return to the campus this November. The fifth annual event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, along the academic mall of the university. Attendees can enjoy art exhibitions, live...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

3 injured after car crashes in business near Durango, Windmill

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people are hurt after a car crashed into a local business. It was reported on Monday around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Durango near Windmill Lane. Police say the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. This is a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

