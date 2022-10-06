ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
Cara Delevingne Heads to Mipcom in Cannes for Fremantle

Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.”. Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show.
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’

“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
CAA Ups Jenna Park Adler to Co-Head of Global Hip-Hop/R&B Touring Group

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted Jenna Park Adler to co-head of the agency’s global hip-hop/R&B touring group, alongside current head Mark Cheatham. Adler personally reps artists across multiple genres as well as hip-hop and R&B, with a client roster that includes Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Green Day, Chloe x Halle, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Deftones, and Mark Ronson, among many others. She played a key role in Doja Cat’s rise, architected Green Day’s “Hella Mega” tour and helped Lopez develop her multi-dimensional businesses.
Kendrick Lamar Says Putting Out Personal Album ‘Mr. Morale’ Was ‘Tough’: But Then ‘I Thought About My Children’

Kendrick Lamar almost left his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, to collect dust. In a new interview with W Magazine, the rapper admitted that the record — which navigates throughout his psyche with poignant reflections as he attempts to relinquish control he obtained as a traumatic coping mechanism — was particularly difficult to release given how personal the record was. But he said his newfound perspective as a father pushed him to share the project without concern about how his audience, or those who inspired the subject matter, would receive it.
