islandfreepress.org
Dare County LWV Invites the Public to the Dare County Board of Education Candidate Forum
Come meet the candidates running for the Dare County Board of Education on Wednesday, October 12th at Nags Head Elementary School’s Multipurpose Room at 7:00 p.m. This is your chance to hear directly from: Barry Wickre, Jessica Fearns, Ron Payne, Marie Russell, and Matt Brauer. You may submit questions...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Tom Heffner receives special Kitty Hawk award
During an extended evening session filled with emotion, Kitty Hawk Town Council at its October 3 regular session meeting held a special presentation ceremony, amended ordinances regulating itinerant merchants and outdoor events, scheduled a public hearing on a proposed building height change and heard comments about a weekend incident in which a Kitty Hawk police officer discharged his duty issued weapon.
islandfreepress.org
Outer Banks Forever, National Park Service partner for ‘Pathways to Your National Parks’ project
Outer Banks Forever — the official nonprofit partner of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial — and the Outer Banks Group of the National Park Service are pleased to announce the official launch of their joint “Pathways to Your National Parks” project.
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks Seafood Festival celebrates the region’s seafood heritage and community on Oct. 15
October 15, 2022 from 10:30 am – 6 pm. $20 for anyone 13 and over (12 & under FREE). Price includes $10 in Beverage/Merchandise Bucks good for the purchase of beverages and festival merchandise. Additional “beverage bucks” may be purchased at the event. The annual Outer Banks...
islandfreepress.org
Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative wraps up work on the Jug Handle Bridge
While the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently began the final phase of the Jug Handle Bridge project – removing the pavement from a two-mile former section of N.C. Highway 12 – the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) also celebrated a corresponding milestone this week. During the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Sheriff ramps up fight against human trafficking
County gets $400K grant for regional trafficking task force. Jaclyn Kiene holds a position that the Dare County Sheriff’s Office just created in March of this year. She’s an investigator dedicated to addressing the growing problem of human trafficking in the county. In that role, Kiene — who...
islandfreepress.org
Upcoming Fall Festival will put the Frisco-Buxton Pathway Project in the spotlight
On Saturday, October 22, the public is invited to head to the grounds of the Frisco Woods Campground for a grand Fall Festival, which will feature games, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, a dunk tank, trick or treating, a silent auction, and many more activities for attendees of all ages.
obxtoday.com
Town of Kill Devil Hills announces polling locations for upcoming election
The statewide general election will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. One-stop early voting will be held at the following Kill Devil Hills locations from Thursday, October 20, 2022 to Saturday, November 5, 2022:. Dare County...
Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City
Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning.
islandfreepress.org
Roy Robert Murray, Jr.
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from...
islandfreepress.org
William C. Schmidt
LCDR, USN (Ret.) William “Bill” C. Schmidt, 85, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. Born as a first-generation German/American in Akron, OH on October 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Teresia Schmidt. Bill enlisted in the Navy, at...
islandfreepress.org
On Hatteras Island, October is the time to Drink Pink
The month of October is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Hatteras Island, a number of local restaurants and businesses have joined the Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation (HICF) in their annual Drink Pink Campaign, which raises funds through delicious and island-wide libations. HICF is an all-volunteer, non-profit...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Nags Head
Steeped in history, tradition, and adventure, Nags Head is where vacationing begins on Outer Banks. The quintessential beach town in North California is mostly known for its sprawling beaches, fresh seafood offerings, historical attractions, iconic architecture, luxurious resorts, diverse food scene, and vibrant nightlife. The towering sand dunes in Jockey’s Ridge State Park are the largest on the eastern shore.
islandfreepress.org
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Lexi
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Lexi, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Lexi, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
obxtoday.com
Town of Manteo announces surprise fall edition of the Downtown Market set for October 20
Bummed that the Downtown Market season is over? Don’t pack up those market bags yet! We have fall fever, so we are holding a surprise edition of the Downtown Market this month on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Downtown Manteo will be bursting with activity with the Bluegrass Festival, so why not join in on all the fun!
Elizabeth City Historic Ghost Walk back in 2022
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem" is the theme of Elizabeth City's 2022 Historic Ghost Walk. The tour takes people through the town, which was officially incorporated in the 1790s, and hones in on its spooky stories and legends. It's an annual event, but the tour was...
WITN
DA: Actions of officer shooting dog were “warranted and justified”
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - A district attorney says the actions of the officer who shot and killed a dog in Kitty Hawk were “warranted and justified.”. The town Tuesday morning released the results of its internal investigation. The officer, who the dog’s owner said was Robert “Mac” Meador, was placed on administrative leave after shooting the animal on October 1.
outerbanksvoice.com
The death of a dog, and two different narratives
Kitty Hawk expected to release probe findings this week. At 9:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a phone call to Dare County dispatch reported a dog roaming around the Smith Street neighborhood of Kitty Hawk off Eckner Street. According to the transcript of the call provided by the Town of Kitty Hawk, the neighbor complained that “…the dog came into her yard growling at her and her children.”
