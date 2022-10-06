ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Tom Heffner receives special Kitty Hawk award

During an extended evening session filled with emotion, Kitty Hawk Town Council at its October 3 regular session meeting held a special presentation ceremony, amended ordinances regulating itinerant merchants and outdoor events, scheduled a public hearing on a proposed building height change and heard comments about a weekend incident in which a Kitty Hawk police officer discharged his duty issued weapon.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Business
islandfreepress.org

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative wraps up work on the Jug Handle Bridge

While the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently began the final phase of the Jug Handle Bridge project – removing the pavement from a two-mile former section of N.C. Highway 12 – the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) also celebrated a corresponding milestone this week. During the...
HATTERAS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Sheriff ramps up fight against human trafficking

County gets $400K grant for regional trafficking task force. Jaclyn Kiene holds a position that the Dare County Sheriff’s Office just created in March of this year. She’s an investigator dedicated to addressing the growing problem of human trafficking in the county. In that role, Kiene — who...
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Roy Robert Murray, Jr.

KILL DEVIL HILLS — Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

William C. Schmidt

LCDR, USN (Ret.) William “Bill” C. Schmidt, 85, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. Born as a first-generation German/American in Akron, OH on October 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Teresia Schmidt. Bill enlisted in the Navy, at...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

On Hatteras Island, October is the time to Drink Pink

The month of October is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Hatteras Island, a number of local restaurants and businesses have joined the Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation (HICF) in their annual Drink Pink Campaign, which raises funds through delicious and island-wide libations. HICF is an all-volunteer, non-profit...
HATTERAS, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Nags Head

Steeped in history, tradition, and adventure, Nags Head is where vacationing begins on Outer Banks. The quintessential beach town in North California is mostly known for its sprawling beaches, fresh seafood offerings, historical attractions, iconic architecture, luxurious resorts, diverse food scene, and vibrant nightlife. The towering sand dunes in Jockey’s Ridge State Park are the largest on the eastern shore.
NAGS HEAD, NC
islandfreepress.org

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Lexi

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Lexi, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Lexi, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Elizabeth City Historic Ghost Walk back in 2022

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem" is the theme of Elizabeth City's 2022 Historic Ghost Walk. The tour takes people through the town, which was officially incorporated in the 1790s, and hones in on its spooky stories and legends. It's an annual event, but the tour was...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

DA: Actions of officer shooting dog were “warranted and justified”

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - A district attorney says the actions of the officer who shot and killed a dog in Kitty Hawk were “warranted and justified.”. The town Tuesday morning released the results of its internal investigation. The officer, who the dog’s owner said was Robert “Mac” Meador, was placed on administrative leave after shooting the animal on October 1.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The death of a dog, and two different narratives

Kitty Hawk expected to release probe findings this week. At 9:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a phone call to Dare County dispatch reported a dog roaming around the Smith Street neighborhood of Kitty Hawk off Eckner Street. According to the transcript of the call provided by the Town of Kitty Hawk, the neighbor complained that “…the dog came into her yard growling at her and her children.”
KITTY HAWK, NC

