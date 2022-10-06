ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
profootballnetwork.com

Geno Smith Waiver Wire Week 6: Can Fantasy Managers Trust Him Going Forward?

Geno Smith has become an intriguing fantasy football option, but as we look at the Week 6 waiver wire, what is his value? Despite being a top-10 option at the QB position, Smith is rostered in just 32.5 percent of ESPN leagues. Let’s examine whether fantasy managers should look to add Smith on the waiver wire this week.
profootballnetwork.com

Rondale Moore Waiver Wire Week 6: Should Fantasy Managers Add Him?

Rondale Moore has become a Week 6 waiver wire target for fantasy football managers after a seven-reception, 68-yard receiving performance last week. Let’s examine whether fantasy managers should look to add Moore on the waiver wire this week or if we need more clarity about his role with the Arizona Cardinals going forward.
profootballnetwork.com

Taysom Hill Waiver Wire Week 6: Should You Add Him To Play the Cincinnati Bengals?

With one-third of the 2022 fantasy football season in the books already, fantasy managers have had to stay flexibile. We’re on top of the latest developments to make sure you’re in the best position to backfill roster spots and replace slumping playmakers. You don’t need to be in a prime position to win a Week 6 waiver wire claim to get a helpful boost.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Announcers Week 5: CBS and FOX NFL Game Assignments This Week

Let’s examine the Week 5 NFL announcers as the games span more than 12 hours on Sunday with the second London game of the season. Once again, NFL Network will broadcast that game, but the announcing crew will be a familiar one for a Sunday. Let’s take a look at all the games on the Week 5 NFL schedule and the various crews calling each one.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Standings Week 5: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs Retain First Place in AFC West

Week 5 of the NFL schedule answered a lot of questions in the NFL standings, and some teams are beginning to elevate themselves above the rest of the pack. Let’s take a look at the latest standings in both the AFC and NFC and determine which NFL players and teams are on the rise. For analysis on what players saw their stock rise and fall, scroll down below the complete list of standings.
profootballnetwork.com

College Football Picks and Predictions for Week 7: Early Line Value

UTSA vs. FIU (under 63.5 points) As great as this UTSA team is, the points are in question here solely because of FIU’s inept offense. Rashad Wisdom is back playing his best football for the Roadrunners, setting the program record for solo tackles this past week, and his play anchors the UTSA defense.
profootballnetwork.com

10 Candidates To Replace Matt Rhule as Carolina Panthers Head Coach

After two-plus seasons of disappointment, the Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule. The former Baylor and Temple HC signed a seven-year, $60 million deal before the 2020 campaign. But despite high hopes, Rhule posted a ghastly 11-27 record and failed to create a workable offensive environment. Steve Wilks,...
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Best Bets Week 5: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Gabe Davis, and Daniel Bellinger Lead the Way

If you’re planning to make Week 5 NFL bets, here are my favorite wagers — my best bets for Sunday’s games. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated and which could fall short of expectations. All bets are based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
profootballnetwork.com

Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Today vs. the Jets?

The question of is Jaylen Waddle playing in Week 5 has gotten somewhat lost in all of the other activities surrounding the Miami Dolphins. However, for fantasy football managers, Waddle and the Dolphins’ offense is presenting quite a conundrum. Let’s examine Waddle’s latest injury updates and what fantasy managers should consider doing this week.
profootballnetwork.com

Is Tony Pollard Playing Today vs. the Rams?

The question of is Tony Pollard playing in Week 5 only arose for fantasy football managers on Friday. With Pollard popping up on the Dallas Cowboys injury report with an illness to end the week, his status for Sunday was suddenly very much in doubt. Let’s examine the latest updates and what fantasy managers should consider doing with Pollard this week.
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 6: Trade for Terry McLaurin, Trade Najee Harris Away

Hopefully, your NFL fantasy football season is going as smoothly as you had imagined after drafting your roster. Whether you need to overhaul your team or are looking for ways to bolster a winner, we have your back with wall-to-wall coverage. That includes the fantasy football trade analyzer, where we break down key players to trade for and away.
