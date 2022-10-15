ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

These Cruise Lines Have Dropped Prices As Low As $26 a Day — Here’s Why

By Josephine Nesbit
 3 days ago
Looking for a cheap getaway this fall? Some cruise lines offer rates as low as $26 per day to fill ships over the coming months.

The Carnival Cruise Line offers some four-night fall sailings for just $26 per day and one three-night sailing is priced at $99 for the entire voyage, according to The Points Guy.

“If you’re looking to book a fall vacation, you’re unlikely to find a better value than at sea,” Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of online cruise site Cruise Critic, told TPG. “We’re seeing some truly incredible deals right now from the Pacific to Atlantic.”

Cruise pricing has not kept pace with inflation since 2019, TPG reported, and Carnival Corporation stocks dropped more than 23% on Sept. 30 to their lowest level in nearly 30 years.

The Motley Fool also noted that in a market where cruise lines have to offer discounts to attract passengers, major cruise companies are also adding new ships and berths in an attempt to maximize profits.

Here are some of the lowest fairs for fall sailings, according to TPG:

  • A four-night Carnival voyage out of Miami to the Bahamas on Nov. 28 (starting at $104 per person or $26 per day)
  • A four-night Carnival voyage out of Port Canaveral, Florida to the Bahamas on Nov. 28 (starting at $104 per person or $26 per day)
  • A five-night Holland America voyage out of Vancouver, British Columbia on Oct. 24 (starting at $179 per person or $36 per day)
  • A six-night MSC Cruises voyage out of Barcelona on Nov. 6 (starting at $299 per person or $50 per day)
  • A seven-night Holland America voyage out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Nov. 27 (starting at $299 per person or $43 per day)

Some of these fares include meals, onboard entertainment and additional freebies, but these prices don’t factor in taxes and fees — which TPG said can often run around $100 to $200 per person, per cruise — or the cost of flights to reach the ports.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : These Cruise Lines Have Dropped Prices As Low As $26 a Day — Here’s Why

