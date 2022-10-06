Read full article on original website
Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
Ray J. Kollmar
Ray J. Kollmar age 84, died Monday, October 10, 2022 in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center, Whiteville, NC. Services are incomplete and will be announced later by Inman Ward Funeral Home & Crematory of Tabor City.
THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)
This week Jefferson has no guest in the studio. This week Jefferson has commentary on various local topics including the Columbus County Sheriff’s Race. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
Verda Richardson Melvin
Verda Richardson Melvin passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence in Elizabethtown, NC. The viewing will be held on Friday, October 14, from 4-6 p.m. in the main chapel of Majestic Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. the funeral will take place Majestic Life Celebration Chapel in Elizabethtown, NC. Burial will follow at Turnbull Community Cemetery Elizabethtown.
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
Jerry Dale Hodges
September 4, 1939 ~ October 9, 2022 (age 83) Jerry Dale Hodges, age 83, of Tabor City, NC, died Sunday, October 9, 2022 in the McLeod Loris Hospital. Born September 4, 1939 in Horry County, SC, he was the son of the late Robert Wade Hodges and Cordelia Fowler Hodges.
Sonya Graham Gillespie
Sonya Graham Gillespie passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown, NC. The viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Friday, Oct.14, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Union Missionary Baptist Church in Riegelwood. Burial will follow at the church’s cemetery.
Columbus County Agriculture Fair Parade Gallery
Couldn’t make it to the parade? We hope you enjoy these images from what is thought to be the largest fair parade ever in Columbus County.
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
Janice (Duncan) McPherson
October 16, 1945 ~ October 10, 2022 (age 76) Janice McPherson, age 76, of Clarendon, died Monday, October 10, 2022 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Born in Columbus County, NC on October 16, 1945, she was the daughter of the late G. Edgar and Maude K. Duncan and step father, Kelly Duncan.
$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
Robert Clyde (“Bobby”) Singletary
Robert “Bobby” Clyde Singletary, age 77, of Bladenboro passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He reunited with his beloved wife, Wanda Skipper Singletary, his parents James C. Singletary Sr. and Gertrude Singletary, and his two brothers, Bennett Singletary, and James Singletary Jr. He is...
High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
All 3 of North Carolina’s cable ferries are operating again for the first time in years
The state’s inland river ferries are in spots where the traffic and the location wouldn’t justify the expense of building a bridge.
44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament gives nearly 300k prize money
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – Fishing competitors got their reels and boats ready over the weekend for one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast. The public was invited to Dutchman Creek Park in Southport for the 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament which was postponed last weekend due to the weather conditions brought on by Ian.
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
Willa Dean (Cartrette) Edwards
Willa Dean Cartrette Edwards, age 80 of the Beaverdam Community in Chadbourn, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home. Willa Dean was born on November 7, 1941, to the late Jesse James Cartrette and Bessie Pinyan Cartrette. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Vernon Cartrette.
Cycle NC comes to Lake Waccamaw
More than 1,000 bicyclists with Cycle NC finished their mountains to the sea tour Saturday. The trip took them through Hallsboro, on a stop at the Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum, and a pass through Bolton before completing the trip to Holden Beach. Cyclists arrived at the Lake about 8:30 a.m. where food and refreshments were waiting.
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
