Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
WVDOT to host hiring events across West Virginia
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will begin hosting hiring events for equipment operators and safety workers in ten counties across the state. Applicants must bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event. Attendants are eligible to receive on-the-spot interviews. District 9...
woay.com
Capito and Manchin announce $8.1 million for West Virginia fire departments
$1,000,000 – Sutton Volunteer Fire Department (Braxton County) $715,733 – Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company (Hardy County) $619,047 – Folsom Volunteer Fire Department (Wetzel County) $488,985 – Winfield Volunteer Fire Department (Putnam County) $476,190 – South Fork Volunteer Fire Department (Pendleton County) $431,818 – Bedington Volunteer...
woay.com
West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program partners with NHTSA for Operation Crash Reduction initiative
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – To remind drivers of the importance of buckling up, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program joins the U.S Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration team up for a new initiative. Operation Crash Reduction focuses on Delaware, the District of Columbia,...
woay.com
Treasurer Moore announces highest ever monthly unclaimed property returns in state history
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announces his Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million to individuals, businesses, and other organizations through September; the highest monthly paid returns in the state’s history. The Unclaimed Property Division paid out 9,640 claims through September, totaling $5,282,973. The majority...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
woay.com
Governor Justice announces legislation to eliminate car tax immediately without Amendment 2
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces the Car and All Vehicles Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act, which would credit property taxes on certain vehicles back to taxpayers without amending the state’s constitution. Governor Justice has openly opposed Amendment 2 and has visited several...
woay.com
Some approve of the Hope Scholarship reversal, others do not
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hope Scholarship program — an educational savings account for families that provide funding for private education — is yet again deemed constitutional. After the Kanawha County Circuit Court ruled that the scholarship was unconstitutional back in July, the ruling was...
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 833; no deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 11, 2022, there are currently 833 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,450 attributed to COVID-19.
woay.com
Rising demand and higher oil prices result in increase at West Virginia gas pumps
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Oil cartel OPEC+ plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, has led to oil prices rising to almost $90 a barrel and West Virginia’s average gas prices jumping 9 cents in the past week at $3.53. Since crude oil makes...
Comments / 0