WVDOT to host hiring events across West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will begin hosting hiring events for equipment operators and safety workers in ten counties across the state. Applicants must bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event. Attendants are eligible to receive on-the-spot interviews. District 9...
Capito and Manchin announce $8.1 million for West Virginia fire departments

$1,000,000 – Sutton Volunteer Fire Department (Braxton County) $715,733 – Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company (Hardy County) $619,047 – Folsom Volunteer Fire Department (Wetzel County) $488,985 – Winfield Volunteer Fire Department (Putnam County) $476,190 – South Fork Volunteer Fire Department (Pendleton County) $431,818 – Bedington Volunteer...
Treasurer Moore announces highest ever monthly unclaimed property returns in state history

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announces his Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million to individuals, businesses, and other organizations through September; the highest monthly paid returns in the state’s history. The Unclaimed Property Division paid out 9,640 claims through September, totaling $5,282,973. The majority...
Some approve of the Hope Scholarship reversal, others do not

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hope Scholarship program — an educational savings account for families that provide funding for private education — is yet again deemed constitutional. After the Kanawha County Circuit Court ruled that the scholarship was unconstitutional back in July, the ruling was...
