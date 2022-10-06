Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
wkar.org
Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon face their first debate this week
Michigan’s major gubernatorial contenders head for their first face-to-face debate this week. Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square off in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 13. The candidates meet again Oct. 25 at Oakland University. Both candidates will take questions at the Detroit Economic...
wkar.org
Gov. Whitmer extends court costs policy
Courts in Michigan could continue requiring defendants found guilty of a crime to pay certain court costs associated with their trial for another year and a half. That funding mechanism for local courts was set to expire, and is the subject of a court challenge arguing it's unfair and inequitable, but the governor recently signed an extension of the policy.
wkar.org
Gov. Whitmer signs foster care bills into law
Several bills aimed at improving Michigan’s foster care system are now law. They received the governor’s signature Friday. The legislation handles a range of topics from how many children certain foster care facilities can serve to the legal definition of a “relative” for placement. “Together, we...
wkar.org
Abortion rights supporters gather in Lansing ahead of Nov. election
With less than a month left until the midterm elections on November 2, abortion rights activists say they’re fired up to vote. Supporters of a ballot initiative that would guarantee reproductive rights in the state Constitution gathered outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing Saturday. Despite a double digit...
wkar.org
Renamed East Lansing park honors Indigenous culture, history
East Lansing’s largest municipal park has a new name as a tribute to the Indigenous people who live in mid-Michigan. On Indigenous People’s Day, Abbot Road Park officially became Azaadiikaa Park. The name in Anishinaabemowin refers to the large cottonwood trees found in abundance there. Shay Sandoval-Flores serves...
wkar.org
MSU Madness tonight; Former MSU baller Draymond Green punches teammate, former Michigan star Jordan Poole; OSU comes to East Lansing to play MSU football | Current Sports | Oct. 7, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview Saturday's MSU football matchup against Ohio State. The Spartans haven't beaten the Buckeyes in quite sometime, but do they have what it takes to pull off the upset? Hear what Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has to say concerning what makes the Spartans dangerous. Also, we discuss tonight's MSU Madness festivities, which acts as the unofficial start to the MSU basketball seasons for Spartan fans everywhere. Also, we dive into the Golden State Warriors scuffle between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole; both players having direct ties to the MSU / Michigan rivalry. Coincidence?That, and more!
wkar.org
Jason Ruff, Director of Communications and Broadcasting for 'The Peoria Rivermen', champions of the SPHL; Thoughts on MSU hockey and football and the future of Spartan sports | Current Sports | Oct. 11, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we invite Jason Ruff, director of communications and broadcasting of 'The Peoria Rivermen' hockey team to the show! The Rivermen won the SPHL championship for the first time in 22 years last season. Ruff recounts what the historic moment was like for the franchise, as well as his budding professional broadcasting career. Also, Ruff gives thoughts on first-year MSU hockey head coach Adam Nightingale, as well as the struggles of MSU football. That, and more!
