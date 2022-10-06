JERSEYVILLE – The Jerseyville Public Library at 105 N. Library St. will host A Conversation with Jesmyn Ward at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Ward, hailed as “the new Toni Morrison” by the American Booksellers Association, is the author of fiction, nonfiction, and memoir, including the critically acclaimed novels Sing, Unburied, Sing and Salvage the Bones, and the memoir Men We Reaped. In 2017, she became the first woman and first person of color to win the National Book Award for Fiction twice.

