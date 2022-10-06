Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Jerseyville library hosts Ward on Wednesday
JERSEYVILLE – The Jerseyville Public Library at 105 N. Library St. will host A Conversation with Jesmyn Ward at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Ward, hailed as “the new Toni Morrison” by the American Booksellers Association, is the author of fiction, nonfiction, and memoir, including the critically acclaimed novels Sing, Unburied, Sing and Salvage the Bones, and the memoir Men We Reaped. In 2017, she became the first woman and first person of color to win the National Book Award for Fiction twice.
recordpatriot.com
Alpine Coaster sets grand opening Tuesday
GRAFTON – The Alpine Coaster grand opening is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 600 Timber Ridge Road in Grafton. Riders board a two-person coaster sled to travel more than 3,000 feet on a stainless-steel rail system. The natural landscape of the river bluff was maintained to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for riders.
recordpatriot.com
Kampsville recaptures earlier days
KAMPSVILLE — The ways of life from two centuries ago were on vivid and active display over the weekend at the annual Old Settlers Days along the Illinois River in Kampsville. Re-enactors portraying mountain men, pioneers and early settlers demonstrated how things were made, cooked, built, fired, and moved...
recordpatriot.com
AHS freshman wins Halloween Parade poster contest
ALTON — The East End Improvement Association Alton Halloween Parade Committee has named Alton High School student Stella Cowan as this year’s winner of the nonprofit organization’s annual Alton Halloween Parade poster contest. Cowan is a freshman in Lexa Browning-Needham's graphic principles class. Cowan's Jack O' Lantern...
recordpatriot.com
Domestic violence ribbons return to Jacksonville square after removal
In a reversal of the law of gravity, what came down has gone back up. Dozens of purple ribbons and two banners meant to draw attention to the problem of domestic violence were taken down Friday from the black wrought-iron fences around downtown Jacksonville's square after complaints. On Monday, Mayor...
recordpatriot.com
Carlinville woman to demonstrate lost art of spinning yarn
CARLINVILLE — Peggy Graham of Carlinville is one of an increasing number of people who practice spinning — a throwback to an earlier period in the nation’s history. “I mainly spin wool, but I also work with other materials,” Graham said. “I’ve used alpaca, cotton, angora rabbit and mohair, among others.”
recordpatriot.com
Stabbing reported in Alton Monday night
ALTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing during a Monday night fight in Alton. At 9:48 p.m. Monday Alton Police Department received a 911 call that several people were fighting in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex in Alton, according to Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford.
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
recordpatriot.com
Jerseyville man faces meth charge
JERSEYVILLE – A Jerseyville man was charged with possession of a large amount of methamphetamine recently by the Jersey County State’s Attorney’s Office. Blake I. Thompson, 32, of Jerseyville, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine/15-100 grams, a Class 1 felony. According to court documents, on...
recordpatriot.com
3-year-old dies in house fire at mobile home in High Ridge
HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy died early Tuesday after a home caught fire in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis. The fire was reported before 8 a.m. at a mobile home in High Ridge. The Jefferson County Sheriff's office said neighbors tried unsuccessfully to put the fire out before firefighters arrived.
recordpatriot.com
City council expected to accept waste haulers contract from GFL
Jacksonville City Council is expected to waive bidding at tonight's meeting and accept a waste-hauling proposal from Canada-based waste management company GFL Environmental. The proposal was one of two submitted to the city in September. It comes after many residents expressed frustration following GFL's purchase of Pittsfield-based Trash Queen earlier this year. The company has contracts with 72 municipalities.
