Pasco fire hosts fall festival
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Union Firefighters Charitable Foundation hosted a Fall Festival on October, 10. The free, family-friendly event offered pumpkins, a photo booth, raffles, kid games, and up-close looks at fire equipment. The Pasco Union Firefighters Charitable Foundation serves throughout the year and the Fall Festival was a way...
This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities
I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- From vendors to magicians and activities for the whole family, the Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back for 2022. The event ran from Friday to Saturday at Clover Island Inn. One event organizer tells us how much the event has grown over the years. "We've seen a huge huge...
Wildhorse hosts Indigenous marketplace
PENDLETON, Ore.- October, 10, is National Indigenous Peoples' Day and Wildhorse Resort and Casino is hosting an Indigenous Marketplace featuring arts and craft vendors from around the region. Vendors are able to set up shop rent-free at the marketplace that showcases local and regional handmade, one-of-a-kind items. Rose Sampson, owner...
Brand New Food Park Soon To Be a Delicious Reality in Kennewick
We originally posted about a brand-new food park coming to Kennewick back in May of 2022 and now progress is underway to fill the new buildings with tenants. Ashley Moala Real Estate posted progress pictures on the construction that'll soon be a new food park in Kennewick right across the street from the new HUB.
See Robot Fall On Ice & Stun Crowd In Tri-Cities Hockey Arena
It was supposed to be a proud moment for "Max the Robot" this Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick before the Tri-City Americans Hockey game. He was being introduced to all of Tri-Cities and in his big moment he falls flat on his back to the shock of everyone in the crowd. Watch the video below.
Hermiston Parks and Recreation hosts a community yard sale
HERMISTON, Wash.- Yard sales. Who doesn't love them? They're the perfect opportunity to sell and buy used things. This is Hermiston's Second Annual Community Yard Sale and the turn out, four times as many people as last year. Located in the Community Center parking lot, participants paid $5 to rent...
Walla Walla Fire gets new lifesaving equipment thanks to Firehouse Subs
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department is getting $27,000 worth of lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The WWFD will unveil its new equipment, a Holmatro Cutter, Spreader and Accessory Kit, on Thursday, October, 13. The new tool will reduce the...
2nd Harvest holding three mobile markets this week
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- 2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week. Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview. College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12...
Why does irrigation shut off in the middle of October
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Irrigation water normally gets shut off in the middle of October. While that's partially because of the lower temperatures Matthew Berglund with Kennewick Irrigation district said it also has to do with water rights. Water rights determine how much water can be used by a district. According...
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Tri-Cities walk to help end Alzheimers in Kennewick helps raise money and awareness for a cause
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Columbia Park had a lot more than just the usual activities over the weekend. The community came together at the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's Event. The event had a goal of raising money to help those directly affected. The goal, $160,000. The goal is to come together and donate to find a solutions.
Trailer full of hay catches fire on U.S. 395
Pasco, Wash. – A trailer full of hay catches on fire as a truck drives on U.S. 395. Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now that an off duty Pasco Police officer flagged down the truck after noticing the fire. The truck immediately pulled over and fire crews were dispatched to put of the fire. A section of U.S. 395 is currently closed off causing some traffic delays, but WSP says the area should be cleared in about an hour.
Fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Wash.- Fire crews remain on scene of a morning fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth. The fire is reportedly out, but crews continue to monitor hot spots. According to Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire District 6, a special crew will be needed to remove the burnt seeds from the facility.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Chief-for-a-day McDowell raises, donates over $1700 to charity
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The numbers are in: during Lana McDowell's one day as the chief of the West Richland Police Department, she raised $1,714 for charity and pretended to arrest four teachers. McDowell nominated four teachers to be "arrested" during her day as chief. Students and staff could vote...
Fire at abandoned home in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 408 S. Gum St in Kennewick Monday morning. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the home is abandoned. No injuries were reported and the fire is out. Fire crews remain on scene monitoring and extinguishing hot...
Suspect in death of woman found in river arrested in OR
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) has identified a suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27. According to the KPD, the suspect was known to Ebanez. The suspect was arrested in Oregon on an arrest warrant and...
Walla Walla high activates crisis response plan after student dies in crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- According to a social media report, the Walla Walla School District was notified by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning, October, 8, that a student had died in a car crash. The student was a freshman at Walla Walla High School (WWHS). As part...
Will gay pride and other flags be banned from class? 2 Tri-City boards consider restrictions
Certain types of flags might soon be banned from some Tri-City classrooms. Two school board members in Kennewick plan on drafting a policy to ban teachers from displaying flags reflecting “controversial issues.”. And the Richland School Board also plans to discuss flags in schools at its Nov. 22 meeting,...
