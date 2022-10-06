ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco fire hosts fall festival

PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Union Firefighters Charitable Foundation hosted a Fall Festival on October, 10. The free, family-friendly event offered pumpkins, a photo booth, raffles, kid games, and up-close looks at fire equipment. The Pasco Union Firefighters Charitable Foundation serves throughout the year and the Fall Festival was a way...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities

I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- From vendors to magicians and activities for the whole family, the Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back for 2022. The event ran from Friday to Saturday at Clover Island Inn. One event organizer tells us how much the event has grown over the years. "We've seen a huge huge...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wildhorse hosts Indigenous marketplace

PENDLETON, Ore.- October, 10, is National Indigenous Peoples' Day and Wildhorse Resort and Casino is hosting an Indigenous Marketplace featuring arts and craft vendors from around the region. Vendors are able to set up shop rent-free at the marketplace that showcases local and regional handmade, one-of-a-kind items. Rose Sampson, owner...
PENDLETON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
nbcrightnow.com

Hermiston Parks and Recreation hosts a community yard sale

HERMISTON, Wash.- Yard sales. Who doesn't love them? They're the perfect opportunity to sell and buy used things. This is Hermiston's Second Annual Community Yard Sale and the turn out, four times as many people as last year. Located in the Community Center parking lot, participants paid $5 to rent...
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla Fire gets new lifesaving equipment thanks to Firehouse Subs

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department is getting $27,000 worth of lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The WWFD will unveil its new equipment, a Holmatro Cutter, Spreader and Accessory Kit, on Thursday, October, 13. The new tool will reduce the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Cinemark#The Movies#Marathon#Cinemas
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Harvest holding three mobile markets this week

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- 2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week. Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview. College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Why does irrigation shut off in the middle of October

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Irrigation water normally gets shut off in the middle of October. While that's partially because of the lower temperatures Matthew Berglund with Kennewick Irrigation district said it also has to do with water rights. Water rights determine how much water can be used by a district. According...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
FOX 11 and 41

Trailer full of hay catches fire on U.S. 395

Pasco, Wash. – A trailer full of hay catches on fire as a truck drives on U.S. 395. Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now that an off duty Pasco Police officer flagged down the truck after noticing the fire. The truck immediately pulled over and fire crews were dispatched to put of the fire. A section of U.S. 395 is currently closed off causing some traffic delays, but WSP says the area should be cleared in about an hour.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wash.- Fire crews remain on scene of a morning fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth. The fire is reportedly out, but crews continue to monitor hot spots. According to Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire District 6, a special crew will be needed to remove the burnt seeds from the facility.
PLYMOUTH, WA
98.3 The KEY

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chief-for-a-day McDowell raises, donates over $1700 to charity

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The numbers are in: during Lana McDowell's one day as the chief of the West Richland Police Department, she raised $1,714 for charity and pretended to arrest four teachers. McDowell nominated four teachers to be "arrested" during her day as chief. Students and staff could vote...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire at abandoned home in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 408 S. Gum St in Kennewick Monday morning. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the home is abandoned. No injuries were reported and the fire is out. Fire crews remain on scene monitoring and extinguishing hot...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in death of woman found in river arrested in OR

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) has identified a suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27. According to the KPD, the suspect was known to Ebanez. The suspect was arrested in Oregon on an arrest warrant and...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy