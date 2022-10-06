Read full article on original website
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third, Phong Le, swam several miles to search for help. Le managed to find a cellphone signal, and sent a Google map of his location just before his battery died, he told ABC News on Tuesday. The three men were in the water since about 10 a.m. Saturday — the sharks showed up Sunday morning, Luan Nguyen said. One bit the front of his life vest. “And I think that’s where I caught ... these injuries on my hand,” he told ABC, which identified the third boater as Son Nguyen. “I took my two thumbs and jabbed him in the eyes, and he took off,” Luan Nguyen said.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government filed another U.S. gun lawsuit Monday, this time against five U.S. gun shops and distributors it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico. Mexico's first lawsuit, which was recently dismissed, targeted U.S. gun manufacturers. The second, which Foreign...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attack could amount to war crimes. The strikes in the capital and 12 other regions Monday caused widespread power outages, and more energy plants took hits on Tuesday. One person was reported killed. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people.
