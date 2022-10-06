NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third, Phong Le, swam several miles to search for help. Le managed to find a cellphone signal, and sent a Google map of his location just before his battery died, he told ABC News on Tuesday. The three men were in the water since about 10 a.m. Saturday — the sharks showed up Sunday morning, Luan Nguyen said. One bit the front of his life vest. “And I think that’s where I caught ... these injuries on my hand,” he told ABC, which identified the third boater as Son Nguyen. “I took my two thumbs and jabbed him in the eyes, and he took off,” Luan Nguyen said.

