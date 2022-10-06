ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MLive

Dingell faces Republican challenger in new Michigan congressional district

ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two-year term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, faces Canton Republican Whittney Williams in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing for a chance to represent Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which covers all of Washtenaw County, including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Dexter and Milan, and stretches east to Downriver communities such as Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview, Woodhaven and Gibraltar.
Detroit News

Michigan Senate: Camilleri, James face off in race for Downriver seat

A Downriver state representative and a political newcomer are running for state senator for the 4th District in southern Wayne County, a newly designed district that encompasses Trenton, Flat Rock and Van Buren Township. The two candidates heading into the Nov. 8 election are Democratic state Rep. Darrin Camilleri of...
Washington Examiner

Trump rally watch live: Donald in Michigan as he tries to oust Gretchen Whitmer

Former President Donald Trump is in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday for a "Save America" rally to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event, which is taking place at the Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center, located just north of Detroit, is being held to promote Tudor Dixon, the state's GOP gubernatorial nominee working to defeat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November midterm elections. Others appearing at Saturday's rally include attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, as well as John James, a prominent Republican running in Michigan's 10th Congressional District. James was the GOP nominee against Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) in his 2020 reelection bid, a race he lost by just under 2 percentage points.
WKMI

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
The Independent

Gunman in fatal Michigan hotel shooting surrenders after police negotiations

A gunman involved in a fatal shooting at a Michigan hotel has surrendered after hours of police negotiations, according to officials.The violent incident at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was sparked by a dispute with staff over money, according to Michigan State Police, and came to an end on Thursday evening.The suspect had been barricaded inside the hotel for more than five hours but the situation was “contained” and authorities were negotiating with him. Police arrived at the scene on Military and Michigan avenues at around 1pm. Shots were fired from the third floor of the hotel until shortly...
The Oakland Press

Oakland County boys cross country top 25 list through Oct. 10

Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County boys runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Oct....
