Dingell faces Republican challenger in new Michigan congressional district
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two-year term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, faces Canton Republican Whittney Williams in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing for a chance to represent Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which covers all of Washtenaw County, including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Dexter and Milan, and stretches east to Downriver communities such as Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview, Woodhaven and Gibraltar.
Democrat Cherry faces Republican Gardner in race for Michigan Senate in District 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A member of the Michigan House of Representatives faces an Army combat veteran in the race for Michigan Senate in District 27 on Nov. 8. State Rep. John D. Cherry, D-Flint, faces Republican Aaron R. Gardner in the contest after each won primary elections in August.
Tlaib reelection likely in MI-12 match up against Republican tattoo shop owner
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is likely looking at a third term in Congress as the days tick down to Nov. 8, where she will be squaring up against Republican candidate Steven Elliott to defend the 12th U.S. House district seat. Tlaib, D-Detroit, is fighting in a slightly different seat than...
Michigan Senate: Camilleri, James face off in race for Downriver seat
A Downriver state representative and a political newcomer are running for state senator for the 4th District in southern Wayne County, a newly designed district that encompasses Trenton, Flat Rock and Van Buren Township. The two candidates heading into the Nov. 8 election are Democratic state Rep. Darrin Camilleri of...
7th District Showdown: Slotkin and Barrett debate at WLNS studio
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — By now, you’ve surely seen the commercials for State Senator Tom Barrett and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin. The two are in a hotly contested race for the newly drawn 7th District, which includes all of Ingham, Clinton, Shiawassee, and Livingston counties, and most of Eaton County.
President Biden walks into Detroit Auto Show holding hands with Michigan Gov. Whitmer [PHOTO]
President Joe Biden walked into the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday, hand-in-hand with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Trump rally watch live: Donald in Michigan as he tries to oust Gretchen Whitmer
Former President Donald Trump is in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday for a "Save America" rally to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event, which is taking place at the Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center, located just north of Detroit, is being held to promote Tudor Dixon, the state's GOP gubernatorial nominee working to defeat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November midterm elections. Others appearing at Saturday's rally include attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, as well as John James, a prominent Republican running in Michigan's 10th Congressional District. James was the GOP nominee against Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) in his 2020 reelection bid, a race he lost by just under 2 percentage points.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Judge doesn’t dismiss case against Holland restaurant owner
A judge has declined to dismiss the case against a western Michigan restaurant owner who was jailed and fined $15,000 for violating state orders that banned indoor dining during the pandemic.
Former President Trump returns to Michigan, 20k attendees expected in Warren on Saturday
WARREN (WWJ) - In his first visit to Michigan since April, Former President Donald Trump is expected to draw big crowds at Saturday's rally in Warren, but police said they're up for the challenge. Mr. Trump is expected to speak this evening at the Macomb County Community College Sports and...
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
Kyra Bolden Could Become The First Black Woman To Join Michigan’s Supreme Court
With a November victory, Bolden would join other historical figures on the highest courts on both the state and federal levels.
Trial begins for 3 men allegedly connected to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
The three men are accused of forming an alliance with Adam Fox, a person already convicted of plotting to kidnap the governor.
Candidates vie for state Senate seat representing Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Tuscola
LUM TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican incumbent state Sen. Kevin Daley in November’s election will compete to keep his seat on the Michigan Senate from challenging Democrat Charles Stadler. The two candidates will appear on Tuesday, Nov. 8, election ballots in four counties for a 4-year term representing the...
Gunman in fatal Michigan hotel shooting surrenders after police negotiations
A gunman involved in a fatal shooting at a Michigan hotel has surrendered after hours of police negotiations, according to officials.The violent incident at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was sparked by a dispute with staff over money, according to Michigan State Police, and came to an end on Thursday evening.The suspect had been barricaded inside the hotel for more than five hours but the situation was “contained” and authorities were negotiating with him. Police arrived at the scene on Military and Michigan avenues at around 1pm. Shots were fired from the third floor of the hotel until shortly...
Jim Harbaugh reveals fill-in assistant plans for Michigan during Mike Hart's absence
Jim Harbaugh mentioned who will be taking Mike Hart’s place on the Michigan sideline for Week 7. Hart had a medical emergency and had to be carted off the field against Indiana. Fred Jackson used to be the running backs coach at Michigan and was last in the position...
Oakland County boys cross country top 25 list through Oct. 10
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County boys runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Oct....
