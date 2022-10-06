Read full article on original website
15 under-the-radar online home decor stores that interior designers love to shop
Dozens of brands make it easy to shop for home decor online, but there are lesser-known stores you should know about if you're looking for unique wares.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
BHG
How to Style Throw Pillows, According to Design Pros
Throw pillows, whether on beds or sofas, are an integral part of your home's decor, but they can also easily be overlooked. In the design world, texture reigns supreme, and throw pillows hold court among the most impactful ways to create a more layered look. “Pillows are icing on the cake, cherry on top of the sundae,” says Kathryn Lott, owner and designer of Kathryn Lott Design. “They bring the house to life by adding color, texture, comfort, and style.” But beyond aesthetics, pillows also make a home feel inviting and lived in. They welcome guests to sit down and stay awhile in comfort.
Parachute Home Launches Living Room Furniture Collection on the Heels of Their Bed Frame Success
After eight years of transforming our bedrooms and bathrooms, Parachute Home is now launching a 15-piece living room collection. This release marks the brand’s first foray into the world of furniture beyond the bedroom. The Los Angeles–based home brand found success last year with its inaugural furniture line of upholstered bed frames, wooden nightstands, and sculptural benches, so broadening its offerings to include sink-right-in sofas, statement coffee tables, and lamps was an obvious next step.
Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season
The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.
Gloria Vanderbilt’s Former Upper East Side Brownstone Hits the Market for $12 Million
One of Gloria Vanderbilt’s former New York City townhouses has just hit the market for $11.995 million, reports Mansion Global. Current owner, photographer and writer Priscilla Rattazzi, bought the home directly from the notable heiress, socialite, and entrepreneur back in 1995. A historic house, the 19-foot-wide brownstone was built...
Leanne Ford's Tips For Long-Lasting Kitchen Cabinets
When renovating a space in your home, one of the main goals is typically to create a long-lasting design. This is because the last thing you want to happen is to design something for thousands of dollars, only to regret choosing the style in just a few years. Usually, the most expensive room to renovate is the kitchen, oftentimes because of the cost to install new cabinets. According to HomeLight, kitchen cabinet installation can cost anywhere from $3,200 to $8,500 total.
Debbie Reynolds’s Ranch Hits the Market, Baz Luhrmann Relists Gramercy Town House for $19 Million, and More Real Estate News
From high-profile design commissions to celebrity listings from Bob Saget, Debbie Reynolds, and more, there’s plenty happening right now in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. Baz Luhrmann selling Gramercy Park town house for $19 million.
livingetc.com
How to avoid the biggest entryway decorating mistakes – designers on the lessons they've learned
When designing a warm welcome into your home, the entryway is your first impression, but it's also a key space that often gets overlooked during the design process. First and foremost, this is because it is a high traffic area, yet consider it's also used and seen everyday, and by any guests who come to the house. It is therefore crucial that it is a space that is functional, practical and aesthetically beautiful.
This Slime Queen’s Williamsburg Apartment Is Stuffed With Art
Karen Robinovitz has a spidey sense for what’s about to be cool. For decades she’s collected contemporary art, snagging works by stars like Emily Mae Smith, Julie Curtiss, and Genesis Belanger just before they hit the big time. In 2010 she cofounded Digital Brand Architects, a talent management agency for influencers that cemented their role in the media landscape. By 2018, she was lurking on Etsy, buying, of all things, bespoke slime from savvy young makers who were not yet old enough to drink.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
Inside Paul Allen’s Former Yacht on Sale for $90 Million
The estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is offering the sale of his 303-foot-long superyacht, Tatoosh, for a cool $90 million, according to Dirt. If you’re thinking those stats aren’t impressive enough for the billionaire and tech magnate, well, you’d be right. Tatoosh, which is currently the 60th largest yacht worldwide, was just Allen’s secondary vessel. His main yacht, Octopus, sold last year for $325 million and stretches 414 feet long, making it the 20th largest yacht in the world.
The Mirror Wall Is In—Again
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s one of design’s great tricks: Want to make a room feel more open and light-filled without removing a single wall? Just add...
Free Plans For 64 Square Foot Tiny Home
In an earlier article, I wrote about how there were people who built proper houses with amenities like running water and power and furniture all within sixty-four square feet - a pretty impressive feat for a fully furnished living space! However, it is also very useful for me to let people know that there is a specific tiny house plan for creating an 8-foot by 8-foot tiny house that might not be able to hold a whole family, but is described as being something that can suffice for two persons and can have more added to it later if you need more space.
Tour a Greenwich Village Townhouse Steeped in Old-School Elegance
Rule number one: Neutrals are always the safest choice when it comes to color schemes. Rule number two: Antiques have no place in 21st-century life. Rule number three: Fine fabrics should never be deployed in a house with children, however well behaved. Rule number four: Traditional elegance has nothing to do with the way we live now. But tell all that to real estate executive Samantha Rudin Earls and her husband, David Earls, cofounder of a private investment firm as well as Subject Matter, an organization that helps fund documentary films focused on social issues, and you’ll just get furrowed brows. Given the soigné good looks of their West Village town house, the effervescent young couple clearly did not get their generation’s denialist style memo.
Ariana Grande Sells Historic Tudor-Style Montecito Home for $9.1 Million
Since acquiring her first property in 2018, Ariana Grande has become quite the real estate mogul. Building on her new reputation, the songstress—who opted to rent instead of buy earlier in her career—has just sold the Tudor-style home she acquired for $6.8 million from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in 2020, according to Dirt. Records show that the “34+35” singer flipped the home to an unknown buyer in an off-market deal worth $9.1 million.
Kim Kardashian Is Officially Launching a Home Accessories Collection
If you’ve ever seen an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, done a deep dive on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, or if you’ve glimpsed AD’s 2020 tour of her Axel Vervoodt–designed home, you know that the businesswoman and entertainment personality has a thing for monochrome, particularly of the greige variety. The neutral color has invaded much of Kardashian’s world, from the shared office of her brands Skims and Skkn by Kim to the products themselves, the most devout being her nine stone-toned Skkn by Kim products that feature no distracting informational labels or in-your-face branding.
Are Residential Superyachts the New Standard of Luxury Living?
Njord yacht, a 948-foot cruise ship being built by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft, has all the features you’d expect on a luxury vessel of its kind: a travel and excursion concierge, multiple terraces and lounge spaces, a broad selection of dining options, a spa and wellness center, a gym, shops, and retail offerings, and a nightclub and jazz lounge. The superyacht even has some amenities—like a helicopter with an onboard hangar, and a dive center—that feel particularly decadent among the already indulgent offerings aboard the boat. Of course, there is one big different between Njord and any other cruise ship out on the open waters: Where the latter is likely carrying island- and coastal-hopping tourists for no more than a few weeks, the former will be owned by—and potentially the full-time residence of—hundreds of families.
Peek Inside a 15th-Century Normandy Manor Brought Back to Vibrant Life
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Buying a chateau in France requires an immense amount of patience. First, to close the deal—because there is almost always a complicated backstory....
