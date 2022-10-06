Read full article on original website
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Casey White; Connie Ridgeway trial delayed
State prosecutors announced in court Tuesday they will not seek the death penalty against Casey White for the death of Connie Ridgeway. Casey White on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment hearing in Lauderdale County on Vicky White's death. White does not face the death penalty in this case because it is a felony murder, not a capital murder, charge.
14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting
The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
UPDATE: Huntsville Police charge suspect in cutting
The Huntsville Police Department has charged a suspect connected to a Monday call about a cutting. Officers responded to a cutting call in the 1,400 block of McCrary Street about 12:13 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Shortly afterward, police said Tavares Ellis...
UPDATE: 3 victims in Huntsville shooting; police searching for suspects
Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of a shooting in Huntsville with multiple victims. Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department said three victims were brought to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive. Officers are searching the area...
Coroner IDs pedestrian hit, killed by Tuscumbia Police vehicle; officer undergoing surgery
One person is dead and a police officer is in Huntsville Hospital after a wreck involving a police vehicle Monday night. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Tuscumbia. Tuscumbia Police say their marked vehicle, driven by an officer, hit a pedestrian. That person, who...
Hazel Green man arrested after Owens Cross Roads Police K-9 alerts to drugs during traffic stop
A Hazel Green man remained in the Madison County Jail on Monday afternoon after police say he was caught driving without proper documentation and with what appeared to be methamphetamine inside his vehicle. The vehicle was first spotted about 1 a.m. Sunday in Owens Cross Roads without a tag. OCR...
Russellville man killed in Colbert County crash
A Russellville man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Colbert County. Gene R. Bendall, 78, was fatally injured when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. It happened about 5:40 p.m. on Spring Valley Road near...
Hazel Green man killed in Madison County motorcycle crash
A Hazel Green man was killed in an early Tuesday crash. Nicholas B. Waggener, 25, was critically injured when the 1995 Honda motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a fence, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The single-vehicle crash happened about 4:50 a.m. on New Market...
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
UPDATE: 1 confirmed dead in Athens house fire
A homeowner has been confirmed dead after a house fire Monday afternoon in Limestone County. Fire Chief Tony Kirk of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said they received the call just after 3 p.m. about a structure fire on Thomas Edward Drive. When firefighters arrived to the scene, flames...
No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
OSHA investigating fires at Amazon facility in Huntsville
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into fires at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Fires were reported at the facility at 7,800 Greenbriar Road in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County twice in the last three weeks. The first fire was reported Sept. 26. The second was reported exactly one...
Smoke lingers from woods fire behind Beltline Kroger in Decatur
Decatur Fire & Rescue, along with Alabama Forestry Commission, are currently on the scene of a working "woods" fire behind Kroger on Beltline Road. No structures are in danger at this time, according to Decatur Fire & Rescue. They're warning people to be aware of heavy smoke and avoid the...
Florence animal shelter struggling after mass rescue from Center Star
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services has had to go into overdrive after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office rescued over 60 animals last Thursday. 68 animals are now at the shelter, which was already lacking space, due to the amount of animals currently there. Cheryl Jones, the director of animal services at the...
New recycling carts coming to Madison County
New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
Idaho woman named Alabama champion at annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention
The 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention welcomed musicians and artists from all over, but it was a woman from Idaho who played her way to top honors during the weekend event. Katrina Nicolayeff of Meridian, Idaho, was crowned the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion and the Alabama...
World Mental Health Day with WellStone Emergency Services in Huntsville
Monday, October 10 was World Mental Health Day. A day aimed at raising awareness of mental health and highlighting resources that are available. WAAY 31's Brittany Harry went to WellStone Emergency Services in Huntsville to discuss the importance of making yourself a priority every day!. Wellstone is just one of...
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday in Huntsville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits the Johnson Legacy Center parking lot at 6000 Cecil Fain Drive from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Activists march for abortion rights in Huntsville
Marches for abortion rights took place across the country on Saturday, just weeks before this year's midterms. The rallies were a part of the Women's March organized "Women's Wave" day of activities, which are supposed to help educate voters on who pro-choice candidates are. Thousands of activists advocated for abortion...
