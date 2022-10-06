ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise to be first actor to shoot a movie in space

Tom Cruise is still on course to become the first actor in space. While movies like Gravity, Interstellar, or The Martian have given us a realistic look at space travel and its possible future, no film crew has yet to venture beyond the safety of the green screen. After piloting...
