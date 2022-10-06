ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida Woman Stabs Sister For Flirting With Long-Distance Boyfriend

By Zuri Anderson
 5 days ago
Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing her sister last week, according to WESH .

Faitha Marzan , 21, is accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old Sayma Marzan , who reportedly flirted with the suspect's boyfriend of five years. Faitha Marzan called 911 on September 26, and Orange County deputies responded to a home on Southern Charm Drive in Orlando around 7:30 p.m. Deputies found Sayma Marzan dead inside the bedroom she and Faitha Marzan shared.

Investigators learned Sayma Marzan and the long-distance boyfriend exchanged romantic messages in the video game Valorant , and he even told the sister he loved her. After finding out about this, Faitha purchased a set of dagger-style knives and waited for their family to go to sleep to commit the homicide, according to an arrest affidavit.

The suspect also confessed to stabbing her younger sister three to four times in the heart, authorities allege.

"[She] said she killed her sister because she could no longer deal with the relationship Sayma had with her boyfriend," the police report said. Court documents also revealed that the accused killer thought about taking her own life, but her family talked her out of it.

Faitha Marzan plead not guilty to first-degree murder and was held without bond.

