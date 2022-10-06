Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Gottheimer nabs Star-Ledger endorsement
The left-leaning Star-Ledger has endorsed centrist Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wykcoff) for re-election in New Jersey’s 5th district, praising him for his bi-partisanship and his ability to break stalemates. “To get the important stuff done – infrastructure, climate action, lower drug prices, law enforcement reform – some believe it takes...
New Jersey Globe
Menendez endorsed by Human Rights Campaign
The Human Rights Campaign PAC has endorsed Democrat Robert J. Menendez for Congress in New Jersey’s 8th district, one of 22 pro-equality candidates across the U.S. that received the backing of the prestigious LGBTQ+ advocacy organization. The endorsement frequently comes with access to money and access to an enormous...
New Jersey Globe
New Malinowski TV ad tells voters that they count
A new TV ad from Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) shows the two-term Democratic congressman in a batting cage where he narrates his own ad laying out his position on six issues and tells voters, “the MAGA crowd is their candidate. I’m yours.”. The ad, “Count Out,” does not...
New Jersey Globe
Republicans hit Dems over Columbus Day messaging
Tapping into the unsettled debate over Columbus Day versus Indigenous Peoples’ Day, two Republicans running for Congress, 3rd district candidate Bob Healey Jr. and 5th district candidate Frank Pallotta, trashed their Democratic opponents this morning for purportedly disrespecting Italian Americans. Healey, who’s running against two-term Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown),...
New Jersey Globe
Hakeem Jeffries boosts — and courts — Gottheimer at N.J. event
In what could be an audition to succeed Nancy Pelsoi as the top House Democrat, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is in New Jersey to headline a prayer breakfast organized by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff), the leader of the Problem Solvers Caucus. Jeffries, the House Democratic Caucus Chairman, is considered a leading...
New Jersey Globe
Deadbeat congressional candidate still hasn’t paid his debts
The man who can’t raise a dime hasn’t raised a dime. Brian Fitzherbert reported raising nothing in the third quarter of 2022, even though his abandoned 2020 campaign for the Republican nomination for Congress in New Jersey’ second district still owes $27,279. He raised no money at...
New Jersey Globe
Malinowski scores astronomical Q3 haul, has nearly massive $2.8 million still in warchest
Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) had a mammoth $1.83 million fundraising haul during the third quarter of 2022 and has a gigantesque $2.78 million cash-on-hand for re-election bid in New Jersey’s 7th district after raising more than $6 million this cycle. A two-term incumbent, Malinowski faces Republican Tom Kean, Jr.,...
Pres. Biden joins calls for LA councilmembers to resign, press secretary says
"I spoke to him about it yesterday," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a White House briefing. "The president is glad to see one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should. He believes that they all should resign."
Owens still hasn't committed to attending Wednesday debate
The three candidates for Utah's 4th Congressional District are scheduled to debate Wednesday evening at the University of Utah, but the incumbent has still not confirmed that he will attend.
